TfL Newly-Names London Overground Lines
The six train line names celebrate London's diverse history and culture, by VCCP London
10 December 2024
Transport for London (TfL) and creative agency of record VCCP London have launched a new campaign which brings awareness to the six newly-named London Overground lines, each of which aims to celebrate London’s diverse history and culture.
This campaign builds on the announcement of the six new line names earlier this year. The changes were made to make the network easier to navigate. Each line was given a new distinct name and colour, developed through engagement with TfL customers, stakeholders, historians, industry experts, staff and local communities, using the opportunity as a chance to celebrate the city’s diversity.
The six new lines are named: The Liberty line, The Lioness line, The Mildmay line, The Suffragette line, The Weaver line and The Windrush line.
The campaign aims to engage and inspire Londoners across the network while creating a clearer and more intuitive experience for travellers navigating the Overground. The striking designs use vibrant colours to showcase each line’s identity, acting as both practical aids for customers and artistic celebrations of the stories behind the names.
1/3
2/3
3/3
In addition to the visual elements, TfL has released a series of 'Mind the Gap' podcasts, which delve into the historical and cultural significance of each line’s name. These podcasts have become some of TfL’s most popular to date, highlighting the genuine interest Londoners have in their city’s heritage.
The campaign will run across London’s transport network and will be promoted through a mix of out-of-home advertising, press, and in-station activities, ensuring visibility across the network. Media strategy and planning have been led by Wavemaker UK.
Miranda Leedham, head of customer marketing and behaviour change at TfL, said: “The London Overground has grown massively in size since its launch in 2007 and can sometimes be difficult to navigate for those visiting or using the lines less frequently. That’s why we are dedicated to making the network more accessible while celebrating the diversity and history of our city through this campaign.”
Simon Learman, creative director at VCCP London, added: “We wanted to both recognise and celebrate the contribution Londoners from all communities have made towards moving our city forwards. This is a wonderful opportunity to bring to life the characters and their stories as we journey through their neighbourhoods.”
Oliver Halliwell, managing partner at Wavemaker UK, said: “We are proud to be part of such an important campaign that honours London’s rich diversity and the communities that are now being so visibly recognised on London’s iconic public transport network, while also making the network easier to navigate. We have worked with a blend of on and off network media touchpoints to ensure customers are prepared for the changes. Video across YouTube and social platforms connect to longer form content that encourage Londoners to immerse themselves in the stories behind the lines.”
