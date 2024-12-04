What Brands Should Expect From Shoppers This Christmas

Christmas shoppers are hitting the aisles earlier than ever this year, pondering what food will go on the table and what will be wrapped under the tree. The nation isn’t suddenly becoming more prepared - consumers remain increasingly conscious about their spending off the back of the cost of living crisis, long-standing periods of economic hardships and general overwhelm at keeping track of ever-shifting price offers and pop-up sales.

Kantar reports that spending in supermarkets to prepare for the festive season is on a high; 14.4 per cent of households added mince pies to their shopping trollies as early as October and 650,000 shoppers bought a Christmas cake at the start of November.

November saw supermarkets’ sales soar to the highest of 2024 so far reaching £11.6 billion - a 2.3 per cent increase from early October.

Described by Dom Boyd, managing director at Kantar, as a “Golden Quarter” for brands, the Christmas retail period is a competitive time when ads need to entertain the nation and get audiences talking to drive cut-through and persuade consumers to shop with the brand.