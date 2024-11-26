Waitrose’s ‘Sweet Suspicion’ Whodunnit Delivers 150 Million Views and a Festive Twist
Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the Christmas two-parter concludes with reveal of the pudding pilferer
26 November 2024
Waitrose’s 'Sweet Suspicion: A Waitrose Mystery' has captivated the nation, drawing over 150 million views across social media, TV and digital channels and becoming the retailer’s most successful Christmas campaign to date.
The two-part festive mystery, which has clinched the top spot on YouTube’s Christmas Ad Leaderboard, has finally revealed who stole the No.1 Red Velvet Bauble Dessert.
Developed by Saatchi & Saatchi, the interactive campaign features a star-studded cast and has had food enthusiasts speculating about the culprit since the first episode aired earlier this month.
Online polls hosted on Waitrose.com and social media have added to the intrigue, with Fig the Cat emerging as the top suspect (18 per cent), narrowly ahead of Gamma (17 per cent) and May (15 per cent). However, the least suspected character—the guilty devoted cook, Steve—earned only eight per cent of the vote, keeping the suspense alive ahead of the second episode.
Nathan Ansell, customer director at Waitrose, comments: "The last few weeks have been filled with suspicion, guessing and alibis. Customers and Partners alike have been getting into the ‘whodunnit’ spirit, from wearing the ad t-shirts in store with their predictions of who the culprit is, we've also seen huge engagement on social media polls and I’ve even had customers getting in touch with their own detailed theories and pictures. I can’t wait for everyone to find out who did it! So here's to celebrating with some amazing GOOD food and seeing the surprise or smug looks on everyone's faces.”
The two-part festive mystery, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, has had food lovers up and down the country conspiring who out of its star-studded cast could be responsible for the fridge theft since the first episode went live earlier in November.
Viewers are invited to immerse themselves in the drama one last time as the detective, played by Matthew Macfadyen, unravels the mystery of the missing No.1 Waitrose Red Velvet Bauble Dessert. The film follows the detective again as he works to establish a motive, switching back to moments on Christmas Day when the guilty party could have gotten their hands on the dessert.
Franki Goodwin, CCO at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: "The response to Sweet Suspicion Part One has been immense. We’ve imbibed the internet gleefully every day since launch as the whole nation has been speculating. It's been especially fun to watch as all the other brilliant pieces of this campaign have come to life – from the partner T-shirts in stores to the celebrity sleuths, with all of our alibi content being as richly enjoyed as the main ad. So here it is… the big reveal! And to quote a guilty pudding scoffer, “It’s really good”."
We then see the detective working out how someone could pull off such a delicious crime before revealing that Steve hid the dessert in the gingerbread house under everyone's noses - before being caught in the act in the family garden shed enjoying the first bite. Once unveiled, the film ends with the whole family digging into the delicious dessert, which is set to be a festive showstopper for food lovers this Christmas.
The No.1 Red Velvet Dessert at the heart of the mystery will be available from December 19th in shops or to pre order now through Waitrose.com. Until then, food lovers can treat themselves to individual Red Velvet Bauble Desserts which are available in-store and online now and indulge in Waitrose’s delicious Christmas range alongside the suspense of this festive whodunnit.
