'Whodunnit?': Loads of agencies

It's certainly different from the rest of the Christmas advertising fayre. But its traditions are equally proud and established. We take a look at some other ads that have been inspired by the drama of a criminal denouement - and added their own twist.

Cockburn's

One early example of a murder mystery Agatha Christie-themed ad is this 1979 spot for Cockbun's featuring a Poirot-style interrogation.

Ahead of the big reveal of the murderers identity to the guests, the detective decides to rush off to polish off his bottle of Cockburns' Special Reserve Port.

Created by D'Arcy-MacManus & Masius, it won at the British Arrows that year, although the detective's evident drink problem would now be a greater cause of concern. But this was back in the 70s.

Head & Shoulders

Far more recently this contemporary this spot for P&G's Head & Shoulders uses a cast of the usual suspects - similar to characters in the board game Cluedo (created in 1944 by English factory worker Anthony E. Pratt who was inspired by the popularity of Christie's murder mystery novels of the time).

There's the clergyman, the retired army officer, the icy aristocrat, the housemaid etc. at the scene of a country house murder.

While the detective is sadly not Belgian, again we never discover who committed the grisly murder as he's more interested not in swilling Port but in discovering that one of the house guests has dandruff.