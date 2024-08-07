What did the Romans ever do for ads?

As gladiators file out of the gates of the Colosseum, a father and young son, in a dressing gown and a onesie, appear in the centre of the action.

After a "thumbs down" from the watching Emperor, the gladiators charge at the pair, but before they get too close it is revealed that the man and boy are just watching the action on a UHD television. A voiceover then kicks in, describing the product.

Rome's epic architecture was also the feature of this spot for Amazon Business by Joint. It e-imagines the classic tale of Romulus founding Rome in 753 BCE – only this time he has the luxury of an Amazon Business account to do the heavy lifting.