What Makes A Great Christmas Campaign?

It has been said many times that Christmas is the Super Bowl of the UK creative industry. Everyone has an opinion on every ad and nobody is afraid to share it. They all have a favourite.

Over the years there’s been a range of festive ads that have got everyone talking - whether that’s because of an accompanying song, a celebrity appearance, or how wacky the storyline and visuals were.

And it's one time of year when the public doesn't have quite the same level of ad fatigue. Recent research from Kantar has found that Christmas ads are increasingly popular amongst audiences which saw 9 per cent of individuals reveal they “love” festive TV ads and 56 per cent of people admit they look forward to seeing them on their screens - up from 48 per cent in 2023.

This year, according to The Advertisement Association, £10.5 billion will be spent on Christmas campaigns - a 7.8 per cent increase from last year.

These campaigns are no small endeavor; what audiences first see on their screens in November marketers and creative agencies have plotted and planned for most of the year.

“We start in January so it seems to go all year-round,” BBH London’s CEO Karen Martin recently shared with BBC Radio 5’s ‘Wake Up To Money’. “You have to love Christmas. Usually you finish your campaign and it’s not over until 31 December. You can allow a few days off and then you come back and reflect on what happened over that time and get ready for the year ahead. We talk Christmas all year round.”