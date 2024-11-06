How Boots Will Make Magic Ahead Of A Wicked Christmas

“This has probably been our biggest beauty campaign since ‘Here Come The Girls',” says Boots chief marketing officer Pete Markey, as he explains the beauty focus that the brand has adopted alongside the “sassy confidence” he feels is on display this year.

“We know Christmas and we have it covered. We know the things you want and need to send to your loved ones. So, you can afford to walk into Christmas with a bit more confidence in your narrative but showcase the wonderful, beautiful products that people want and expect too,” he continues around this year’s beauty focus.

Making Christmas magic

Markey also believes that this extends the brand mantra he introduced when he joined four years ago – “Wow Boots!” is what he wants people to think about when it comes to the brand while telling the "With You For Life” story along the way. He also sees this latest work as an evolution of the three winter campaigns he has previously overseen having focused on adding Boots to the public conversation when people discuss watching rival retail ads from John Lewis and and Tesco.

Ryan McManus, VML UK’s chief creative officer, adds that for this Christmas campaign, the team wanted to try and give the season a makeover, moving away from its “Joy” theme that has been in play for the last three years. That involved celebrating women and how they make Christmas beautiful by celebrating Mrs. Clause as a hero with the main film showcasing the work that many women do throughout the season to make it a success.

“We wanted to bring beauty to Christmas. There's a lot of storytelling in ads at Christmas, but we wanted to bring beauty and a bit more decadence and shine and glitter to Christmas. And also a bit of truth that Mrs. Claus is doing a lot more than we know behind the scenes,” he adds.