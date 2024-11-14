John Lewis' Charlotte Lock Is Building The Home of Gifting

However, the John Lewis insight wasn’t just about prices, it also showed customers want to buy from a brand whose values resonate with them. So – with price and quality being equal – they want to buy from a brand who they respect for its purpose and values. And that is the point of differentiation for John Lewis, says Lock, with ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ standing as shorthand for quality, service, price and trust, where customers know they’re not being charged a premium for that.

With brands set to spend a record £10.5 billion in the UK on advertising over the Christmas season, according to the Advertising Association and WARC, 2024 is not only set to be the highest-spending Christmas ever, but also potentially the trickiest in which to achieve cut-through to ever-fragmented audiences.

“The nation loves John Lewis”

But nothing says cut-through like making BBC breaking news, which might be rare for a brand strapline, but on the day John Lewis announced the return of its 100-year-old ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ promise [5 September], that’s exactly what happened.

“We all looked at our phones and pointed them at each other and went, ‘what is happening?’ BBC breaking news,” Lock says. “We know we're in a very privileged position in that the nation loves John Lewis. The nation feels invested in John Lewis. It’s a national treasure. And therefore, if we do anything, the nation talks about it. It’s extremely helpful. We weren't surprised it was well-received; we knew it would be from a research perspective. But we were surprised at how quickly customers responded, and how quickly sales responded.”

The move had an instant impact on NPS scores, which are now up 10 per cent year-on-year. Online, the retailer has had 90,000 more visitors to its website per day since the (re)-launch of the brand promise. And although 2024 has generally been a tough year in retail, says Lock, September value sales figures from the British Retail Consortium showed John Lewis sales were up by 6 per cent, outperforming the 3.6 per cent increase seen by the market as whole.

Today’s promise has come a long way from what it used to be, when pressure fell on shop-floor staff to look at customer receipts from competitors to manually check price differences.

“It was all very manual, and operationally draining. It was quite dissatisfying for customers, and not really fit for purpose, for how modern shoppers shop. So it wasn't about the slogan, it was about the proposition that underpinned it, and by bringing it back, we are matching online prices,” explains Lock.

Using AI, the retailer is now matching against 25 leading high street and online retailers such as M&S, Curry's, Boots, Amazon on electricals. So rather than having people in offices checking prices, for example, it's done by an AI price-scraping tool with a real-time handle on how prices are shifting, which Lock believes offers the kind of reassurance that today’s shoppers want.

The customer (director) is always right

Being a customer director – rather than a chief marketing officer – means the customer is always front of mind for Lock. It’s a role she thinks more companies could consider adopting, in order to take an umbrella view of the end-to-end customer journey.

This is especially true for John Lewis, as the nation’s biggest omnichannel retailer, and the fifth biggest website in the UK (rising to second at Christmas), with 60 per cent of sales coming online, but often after customers have been into a shop. The retailer has just 35 shops, but 18,000 click-and-collect locations with the goal that customers are never more than 10 minutes away from their John Lewis item.

“Anybody reading this from John Lewis will recognise that I’m a big fan of the stores, they're literally the shop window for the brand. They’re our point of experience, of differentiation, that feeling you get when you walk into a John Lewis that is so special and exciting and inspiring and safe, all at the same time. For me, our shops are the heart of our brand. And yes, I absolutely have invested more significantly in marketing that celebrates our shops.”

Lock points to the reinstation of local marketing to support shops with events and experiences, while the shop experience team that sits within her broader team have put in over 800 shop enhancements this year.

“And we have just relaunched Oxford Street,” she says, “which we're incredibly proud of. It is genuinely an emporium, and given that there aren't many department stores left, we have such an opportunity to create a fabulous destination. Shops are absolutely at the heart of what makes us special, always. And I think we're getting back to that with the help of Peter Ruis, our new exec director.”

Lock’s remit, which covers every customer touchpoint, from store formats and experiences, through to advertising, has given her the objectivity to find customer pain points, but also to create inspiration and seek out new opportunities, like the collaboration with Jamie Oliver’s Cookery School, or the launch of the Sol de Janeiro and Trinny London brands across the estate. These are bringing new audiences, says Lock, alongside a wellness campaign featuring tech and beauty products, which is planned for the new year.

“Marketing is a big part of my job,” she says, “and I've got a brilliant marketing team. I think having that alongside retail media, loyalty, branding, retail and store experience, customer product, means that my senior leadership team have a really holistic view of the customer, and there's a really strong and collaborative understanding of what we need to do together. It works from my perspective, but I have also worked in organisations where my remit has been narrower, broader, or just different.”

So, what’s in store for the future of advertising as the world spins towards 2030? Lock believes AI will make vast content creation quicker, easier, and cheaper; while more data-driven personalisation will create an expectation that advertising is always relevant; platforms will continue to expand, especially retail media, and content creation will continue to be democratised.

“I'm hopeful that these factors will create an environment where storytelling, emotional advertising that's motivating, fresh, and true, is even more needed and celebrated.”