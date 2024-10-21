How Tesco Tells A Story Of Joy And Grief With Gingerbread

It was an ad that saw success amongst consumers; marketing analysts System 1 ranked it as Tesco’s “highest-rated Christmas ad yet” with an “exceptional spike” rating when looking at short-term sales impacts. That indicates that such emotional stories have a strong effect on viewers.

Off the back of such success, inspiration for 2024 kept the theme alive. The brief maintained the same want for emotional storylines - and building on last year’s work was a key part of the creative conversation, according to Alicia Southgate, head of marketing at Tesco.

“The thing we really wanted to do was to connect with our customers and we wanted them to feel a real engagement with the campaign,” she said. “That was quite a broad brief we gave the agency but clearly what we’ve got to as a result of that is something that is really a story that hopefully our customers will connect to.”

Felipe Guimaraes, deputy executive creative director at BBH London, says looking at the successes of last year benefitted the creative headspace for 2024.

“I think creatively, we were super happy to get to a space and an insight that felt super ownable. We workshopped a lot of things, and we got to this brief about how do you continue on this idea of the Christmas spirit being something that Tesco helps?

“So if last year was about helping people get their Christmas spirit, this year is about helping them take care of it.”

For Guimaraes, a key part of this year’s campaign was finding the secret ingredient to help make a different dish from the same recipe.

The ad is accompanied by ‘On Melalcolny Hill’ by Gorrillaz, a song that, according to Guimaraes, was a no-brainer that perfectly accompanied the ad’s melancholic storyline.

“We looked at over 400 tracks. The reason we ended up with this track is the film is actually quite complex in the sense that it needs to make you feel good but it also needs to make you feel sad.

“Because there is so much going on with the film, you needed a track that would hold your hand through it, as opposed to taking front and centre.”

Unlike other Christmas ads showcasing celebrities or established brand characters from over the years, Tesco’s campaign remains true to its usual style by including actors that audiences are unlikely to recognise.

Guimaraes reveals that the teams initially debated on how to approach the trend of celebrity being used in Christmas campaigns, but decided that the overall driving force was to connect audiences to an emotional story instead.

“We wanted things to get out of the way of that connection so made a collective decision that getting an incredible actor and allowing people to connect with the story was much more important that leveraging the fame of a famous actor.”

Bisschop adds that on this occasion, both parties “genuinely felt this was the right approach” for what they are trying to do.