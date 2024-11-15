The Entertainer Reveals Biggest-Ever TV Christmas Campaign

The story tugs at heartstrings and ends on a humorous note, concluding with the endline: “For the next love of their life.”

The Entertainer’s Ray won’t be lonely for long, as the toy will be available for purchase in store – and available on Moonpig.com – for a limited time for £12. Ray will also be taking over the toy aisles of Tesco, and is even featured as an easter egg in Tesco’s Christmas ad.

Caroline Smith, marketing director of The Entertainer, said: “Our brief to adam&eveDDB was to get parents, uncles, aunts, grandparents and anyone else with a child in their life who’s obsessed with that one thing, to choose The Entertainer whenever they need to buy a toy. Their response was a strategy that is powerfully emotional, but with a streak of humour which will really give The Entertainer cut through during the Christmas advertising extravaganza.”

Richard Brim, chief creative officer of adam&eveDDB, said: “K ids are fickle little things but luckily The Entertainer is there to cater for their ever-changing ways. To tell this story we see it through the eyes of Ray, a once-favourite toy now sidelined by the child’s next new love.”

The campaign runs until 24 December, across TV, BVOD, cinema, digital, and social platforms, reinforcing The Entertainer’s commitment to becoming the go-to destination for toy-buying this Christmas.

Client: The Entertainer

Project/Campaign Name: RAY

First Air Date: 16 November 2024

