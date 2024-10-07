What Impact Is The Negativity Surrounding The Forthcoming Budget Having on Advertising?

Sarah Golding, partner, T&Pm

The government's narrative, so far, has been one of "tough choices" and "difficult decisions," a soundtrack that inevitably casts a shadow over consumer and business confidence. But my sense is that business leaders see glimmers of light on the horizon and are not reading Rachel Reeves' narrative about the need to balance the government’s books as a warning that our wider economy is in for a shock.

Yes, there's a sense of uncertainty. At home, the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite. Internationally, armed conflict and the potential of political turmoil are unsettling. But amidst these challenges, I see cautious optimism in the business community ahead of the budget for three reasons:

Resilient consumer spending

Despite economic pressures, consumer spending has remained relatively robust, with strong retail sales figures reported in August. The Chancellor seems very unlikely to break with her pledge not to increase income tax, VAT or National Insurance, so the expectation is that consumer spending will remain healthy.

Focus on growth

The government has a stated commitment to investing in innovation and technology to grow the economy. There are rumours that the budget will include changes to fiscal rules to facilitate this investment. This additional government investment could create a favourable environment for businesses; in her speech to the Labour Party Conference last month, Reeves talked about the need to support industries of the future, mentioning sectors like clean technology, life sciences, and the automotive industry.

Support for skills development

Some commentators believe there will be initiatives in the budget to address skills gaps, such as apprenticeships, retraining programs, and funding for adult education. Were this to happen it should help growth in sectors that have struggled to find skilled talent, such as engineering, manufacturing, healthcare and technology. If these initiatives can help some of the 9 million working-age Brits who are currently economically inactive start work, it should also give a boost to the wider economy.



Thomas Laranjo, chief executive, Total Media

The government's “downbeat” assessment of the current UK economic outlook, combined with the seemingly perilous state of government finances, is undeniably having an impact on consumer confidence and in-turn impacting businesses near and long-term planning. However, it is neither the assessment nor the more “grownup” tone of this government that is an issue. In fact, it is a welcome relief to see populist, bombastic, chaotic and simple narratives replaced with something more recognisably ministerial. The problem is the lack of a detailed plan to support the growth of a fairer, more buoyant economy.

"The challenge is enormous but don’t worry we‘re here and this is the answer”, is a process that should sound achingly familiar to anyone in the consulting business and while it is not unusual or unwarranted to lay out the problem in great detail, businesses urgently need this government to show how they plan to be part of the solution. We all need to know what the sunny uplands are and how we are going to get there. If the plan requires short-term, difficult adjustments, businesses can and will adapt but it needs to be in the service of a positive and brighter future that stimulates rather than suppresses investment.

I think the government will find a way to balance the books so that we are spared dramatic changes in either tax or departmental spending but even if this where to be the case, we are still left with the question of what next? How does UK Plc retain its place as a globally preeminent economy? Many of the brands we work with and agencies we compete against are full of wonderful ideas about how to grow sustainably, they simply need a clear framework to invest into.



Conrad Persons, president of Grey London

The mood music at a macroeconomic level hasn’t been good for some time. So, the pessimism around the autumn budget has felt less like a shock and more like continuity. But the impact hasn’t been that clients have stopped spending; it’s that they’re spending with an abundance of caution and care. This means that for every conversation about creative ambition there’s also one about effectiveness, that a decision that once took a single week now takes an entire season, that pitch processes have become long and Darwinian as clients exhaust every potential option before making a choice.



Tom Knox, chairman of MullenLowe UK

The reason why optimism is so important to the economy is that it drives measurable consumer outcomes- optimism makes you move up the property ladder, optimism makes you buy a new car, go for that promotion. The advertising industry is 100 per cent the optimism promotion business. As long ago as 1759 Dr Johnson wrote “Promise, large promise, is the soul of an advertisement”. The current narrative of unremitting gloom coming from the government in the run-up to the budget is unquestionably denting consumer confidence and it is to be hoped that the chancellor will have some words of cheer for the future.



Michael Frohlich, EMEA chief executive officer and chief transformation officer, Weber Shandwick

I hate to use an old-fashioned word, but this budget could have all the markings of another ‘era of austerity’ (Osborne 2.0). The doom and gloom of the Labour Govt will not end as they try and ‘fix’ the economy, still hurting from Liz Truss’s nail in our economic coffin. The knock-on effect across many sectors will be reduced spending and nervousness about what’s to come.