Finding Green Shoots Of Optimism For Marketers

Right now, you would be forgiven for perhaps feeling a little bit confused with how to feel about the weeks and months ahead. Ok, you didn't get Oasis tickets but at least you saved enough for a very nice dinner out one evening.

Over the last few months, you would have been forgiven for thinking things were bleak. You wouldn't be entirely wrong either; we've seen riots taking place on the streets across England, global conflicts persist and it looks like Labour is introducing its own version of austerity cuts. These are all factors that could dampen any slice of positivity Brits may have garnered from the summer.

However, as the holidays end and the nation returns to work (spare a thought for Scotland which did so weeks ago), is there a case for optimism in the marketing world as we head towards the end of the year? What can we take away from the last few months?

Signs of life

For one thing, the British economy is apparently on a (modest) rise after a lengthy period of stagnation. So much so that the pound is reportedly set to hit a four-year high against the dollar at $1.41 by the end of next year.

The ‘Summer of Sport’ is still going and boy has it delivered, if only momentarily lifting the spirits of the England fans during the Euros final (apologies again Scotland) and Team GB winning a record-equalling host of medals at Paris 2024.

If this general sliver of positivity grows from these hopeful roots then this will translate, as it has historically, to increased consumer spending - which is promising news for the advertising industry as there will be higher ad expenditures from brands.