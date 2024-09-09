feature
Finding Green Shoots Of Optimism For Marketers
On the face of things, the UK public might be feeling discontent - but where is it possible for the marketing industry to find optimism in the months ahead?
09 September 2024
Right now, you would be forgiven for perhaps feeling a little bit confused with how to feel about the weeks and months ahead. Ok, you didn't get Oasis tickets but at least you saved enough for a very nice dinner out one evening.
Over the last few months, you would have been forgiven for thinking things were bleak. You wouldn't be entirely wrong either; we've seen riots taking place on the streets across England, global conflicts persist and it looks like Labour is introducing its own version of austerity cuts. These are all factors that could dampen any slice of positivity Brits may have garnered from the summer.
However, as the holidays end and the nation returns to work (spare a thought for Scotland which did so weeks ago), is there a case for optimism in the marketing world as we head towards the end of the year? What can we take away from the last few months?
Signs of life
For one thing, the British economy is apparently on a (modest) rise after a lengthy period of stagnation. So much so that the pound is reportedly set to hit a four-year high against the dollar at $1.41 by the end of next year.
The ‘Summer of Sport’ is still going and boy has it delivered, if only momentarily lifting the spirits of the England fans during the Euros final (apologies again Scotland) and Team GB winning a record-equalling host of medals at Paris 2024.
If this general sliver of positivity grows from these hopeful roots then this will translate, as it has historically, to increased consumer spending - which is promising news for the advertising industry as there will be higher ad expenditures from brands.
"The greatest piece of advice I would give any marketer right now is to engage with reality a little more often, rather than hiding behind the one-way mirror eating Thai food and Haribo – it’s not that scary and despite the absence of easy answers, it will give you new respect and love for your customers."
Richard Huntington, chief strategy officer, Saatchi & Saatchi
Already, the UK advertising market is in fact projected to grow this year - by 7.7 per cent to £39.4 billion, says Advertising Association/WARC’s latest Expenditure Report. A further 5.5 per cent rise is expected in 2025, reaching a total of £41.6 billion. Globally, ad spend is also on course to grow 10.5 per cent this year to a total of £815 billion - the best performance in six years if the post-Covid recovery of 2021 (+27.9 per cent year-on-year) is disregarded, WARC states. On top of this industry enthusiasm, three in five consumers (61 per cent) believe their finances will improve in the next six months. “Cautious optimism drives changes in spending,” is what WARC’s 2024 Consumer Trends report aptly names this shift in belief.
Notably, public belief in advertising's ability to drive positive change has also surged by 10 percentage points in three years, from 34 per cent in 2021 to 44 per cent in early 2024.
Research by the Advertising Association (AA) and Credos shows that more young people (50 per cent of 18-34-year-olds) also believe advertising drives positive social change.
AA president Alessandra Bellini told Creative Salon that “people are appreciating good advertising more”. She added: “Advertising is not just powerful because it generates connection and growth, but it is also especially powerful in difficult times.”
While forecasts for consumer spending and the ad industry’s growth look upbeat, preparations for Christmas marketing, the budding creator economy - which was globally valued at £196 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach £377 billion by 2027 (Goldman Sachs) - and continued investment in Gen AI all appear to be exciting avenues for brands to explore before 2025 arrives.
"The really exciting developments are in using AI to do something new, rather than doing the same job quicker or cheaper,” Alex Dalman, managing partner and head of social and innovation at VCCP London, said.
So, while the word optimism may seem unsuitable in this country at the moment, can the industry dare to be positive? How can brands effectively capitalise on even a hint of national optimism and spending? What strategies will ensure that companies will not only cut through the noise to capture attention, but also align and resonate with the hopefuls?
Will Lion, joint chief strategy officer, BBH London
There’s a joke about a lobster fisherman who leaves his catch in an open bucket on the beach. A passerby warns, "Careful, they'll crawl out." The fisherman shoots back, "Nah, they're British lobsters. If one reaches the top, the others will pull him back in.”
I could go on about a new era of optimism, not just in the UK this summer, but globally this decade. Tech leaps in clean energy, AI, robotics, driverless, medicine, digital assets, and space exploration promise to profoundly change our lives.
I could tell you that we owe it to everyone's media diet to add some hope, possibility and light: the economy, politics, climate, and algorithms have produced a kind of cultural doomerism and our nervy little amygdalas aren't helping. A study found each additional negative word in a headline gave a 2.3 per cent bump to the click-through rate. Each positive word decreased it by 1 per cent.
I could make the case for raising the tone in communications to surf this wave of optimism. Let's invent the stories that bring better around faster.
But we’re British, so all I’ll do here is make the case for lowering the tone: Yes to optimism but remember to pop it, play with it, and undercut it to avoid rejection from our cynical British immune system.
Flippant optimism. Side eye positivity. Knowing hope. That's the stuff that might disarm the lobsters.
Richard Huntington, chief strategy officer, Saatchi & Saatchi
What upbeat sentiment? Honestly, I wonder whether anyone in marketing still bothers to look out of their windows at the country around them, instead of sitting in their offices pleasuring themselves with titillating thoughts of Artificial Intelligence.
Wherever we look there is resignation not optimism. That remains the view from the What the Fuck is Going on? investigation – even amongst the middle class. People say they will get by, and manage come what may, but there is no great enthusiasm for the future. The great regression in the prosperity of the UK and the lives of its people is still in full force – grinding down the aspirations and expectations of all of us.
The greatest piece of advice I would give any marketer right now is to engage with reality a little more often, rather than hiding behind the one-way mirror eating Thai food and Haribo – it’s not that scary and despite the absence of easy answers, it will give you new respect and love for your customers.
Jay Gallagher, EMEA chief strategy officer, Edelman
Being asked to opine about a mood of national positivity while riots kick off in UK cities, reflects the reality of life for all of us in the marcoms industry. Yes, there’s a mood of positivity for some - a new government, Team GB doing the business, sunshine, but this is still in parts a febrile and divided country, so brands need to be aware of that to make sure that they pitch things right for their audience, who may or may not be reflective of the national mood. So, look on this as a Pessimist’s Guide to Optimism.
If your audience are feeling the warm glow of positivity (and it’s worth checking), optimism is closely associated with the brain functions which make us open to discovery, exploration and adventure, so if you have a new product, service, identity or positioning, you’re going to be more likely to succeed right now because your customers are more open minded, and more likely to trust you and go with you as you invite them to discover your new thing.
But against that, be aware that for many, this will be out of keeping with how they are feeling and they will be happy to voice their discontent against your brand. Acknowledge the differences of perspective, but be careful, because our Brands and Politics report in June warns that 61 per cent of UK consumers are less likely to trust a brand that surrenders to politically motivated attacks rather than defends its values, so make sure you’re prepared for push back and hold your nerve.
Ross Cameron, head of planning, VCCP
In a buoyant Britain, optimism is making a comeback and brands have an opportunity to seize this golden moment to forge lasting memories with consumers. After a period of conservative marketing, the landscape is ripe for brands to embrace the nation’s newfound hopefulness.
“Coming’ out of my cage and I’ve been doin’ just fine”.
Taking inspiration from The Killers, who recently paused their London O2 concert to let fans watch England’s victory over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final, brands can learn valuable lessons. The Killers, celebrating two decades of hits on their 'Rebel Diamonds' tour, perfectly captured the nation’s optimistic mood.
First and foremost, brands should adopt a consumer-first approach. Instead of sticking to their setlist, The Killers recognised the cultural significance of the match for their audience and adapted accordingly. This gesture highlighted the importance of understanding and meeting consumer needs.
Additionally, brands should aim to surprise and delight. The band’s decision to show the final moments of the match on the big screen brought immense joy to the crowd. As England clinched victory, the Killers belted out their smash hit “Mr Brightside” and the O2 erupted in cheers and confetti, creating an unforgettable experience.
Lastly, integrating with popular culture can amplify a brand’s message. The Killers’ stunt not only thrilled concertgoers but also went viral on social media and dominated headlines, spreading optimism beyond the venue.
Brands looking to capitalise on this renewed sense of optimism should indeed look on the bright side—or, rather, the Mr. Brightside of life.
Rebecca Priest, strategy director, Leo Burnett UK
It can be hard to think that the UK is feeling more optimistic right now. But while the turbulence and division we’ve witnessed since Covid continues apace, the economic outlook for Britain, at least, is starting to reveal some green shoots of hope.
Hope and joy may not be what the news is serving us, but it’s what our audience wants. Leo Burnett’s proprietary research platform, PopPulse, tells us that people are looking for hope, be it from the new government, their communities, or big sporting moments. Just look at the Olympics – Keely Hodgkinson’s recent triumph raked in 8.7 million viewers! And with three in five saying they expect to be financially better off this year, this hopefulness will also manifest as a re-indulgence in the nicer things, rather than just necessities of life.
How can brands benefit? Firstly, be there. During times of economic growth, competitive landscapes flex and present opportunities for brands that proactively invest.
Secondly, be bright. Or at least match consumers’ slightly sunnier outlook and growing appetite for frivolity. Looking back to 2012/ 2013, which was probably the last comparable time of post-recession boom, we bounced out of the slump to a wave of start-ups (notably Deliveroo and Uber), playful concept restaurants (Bubble Dogs, anyone?) and a plethora of ads that mirrored this optimistic spirit. Whether it was O2’s 'Be More Dog' encouraging us all to jump at the amazingness of life, or Red Bull jumping into space.
While we might not be ready for stratospheric levels of optimism just yet, brands can’t go far wrong by inviting increasingly hopeful Brits to indulge in small moments of joy be that through new experiences, products or opening their eyes to the great stuff all around them.