Work Of The Week: Whodunnit revealed; Musical Scratchcards; Out of The Maze and More...
The best creative, curated
28 November 2024
'Sweet Suspicion' for Waitrose by Saatchi & Saatchi
Waitrose’s 'Sweet Suspicion: A Waitrose Mystery' has captivated the nation, drawing over 150 million views across social media, TV and digital channels and becoming the retailer’s most successful Christmas campaign to date. The two-part festive mystery, which has clinched the top spot on YouTube’s Christmas Ad Leaderboard, has finally revealed who stole the No.1 Red Velvet Bauble Dessert.
'Musical Scratchcards' for Allwyn by VCCP
Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, today launches a festive Scratchcards campaign, which celebrates the entertaining ways adults come together to play games at Christmas. The fully integrated campaign brings to life the fun, away-from-the-phone, interactive role that National Lottery Scratchcards play in social moments – festive gatherings being a perfect example.
'Perfect Is Personal' for Brook by TBWA\London
Whether it's rhythmic thrusting in time to the Champions League theme tune, or a seriously uncomfortable misplaced finger - there's no such thing as 'perfect' sex. To highlight the mental health impact of performance pressure and explore what happens when sex goes wrong, members of the public were invited by TBWA\London to anonymously submit true-life comical stories of less-than-perfect-sex, which were then brought to life by animation studio Rave Growl.
‘Out of the Maze’ for Johnson & Johnson by Edelman
'Breaking Depression: Out of the Maze', a short film developed by Edelman for Johnson & Johnson, explores the profound challenges of living with severe depression and the resilience required to navigate its daily impact. The film takes a bold, artistic approach, moving away from traditional mental health public service announcements to focus on the experiences of both individuals with the condition and their caregivers.
'West Ham Pie and Mash' for Intuit QuickBooks by FCB London
FCB London installed a giant, 12-foot high pie and mash dispenser at West Ham United’s London Stadium as part of an activation for the team’s Official Accounting Software Partner, Intuit QuickBooks. The campaign also included a chance to win a VIP, business growth-themed hospitality experience, offering the lucky winners personalized business advice. West Ham United fans over-index on small business owners and small traders, with one in four fans running their own enterprises, making the club the perfect fit for financial software company Intuit QuickBooks.