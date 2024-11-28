Work Of The Week: Whodunnit revealed; Musical Scratchcards; Out of The Maze and More...

'Perfect Is Personal' for Brook by TBWA\London

Whether it's rhythmic thrusting in time to the Champions League theme tune, or a seriously uncomfortable misplaced finger - there's no such thing as 'perfect' sex. To highlight the mental health impact of performance pressure and explore what happens when sex goes wrong, members of the public were invited by TBWA\London to anonymously submit true-life comical stories of less-than-perfect-sex, which were then brought to life by animation studio Rave Growl.

