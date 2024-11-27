Perfect is Personal TBWA\London

Sexual Health Charity Brook Showcases That 'Perfect Is Personal'

The short films made by TBWA\London highlights the mental health impact of sexual performance pressure

27 November 2024

Whether it's rhythmic thrusting in time to the Champions League theme tune, or a seriously uncomfortable misplaced finger - there's no such thing as 'perfect' sex." 

To highlight the mental health impact of performance pressure and explore what happens when sex goes wrong, members of the public were invited by TBWA\London to anonymously submit true-life comical stories of less-than-perfect-sex, which were then brought to life by animation studio Rave Growl. 

Using these animated films based on true stories, the work, part of the ‘Perfect is Personal’ campaign by sexual health charity Brook, highlights the often-overlooked realities of sex, aiming to destigmatize conversations and challenge the unattainable ideals perpetuated by media and pornography. Aiming to spark open conversations about the realities of sex the work also guides viewers to the wealth of advice and services offered by Brook, ensuring that anyone with questions or concerns can find the support they need—because ‘if it's on your mind, it's on Brook’s site’.

The three films capture the comedy and tragedy of less-than-perfect sex, using eye-catching animation to convey the exasperation, perspiration and resignation we’ve all felt at some point. ‘Duncan’s Story’ tells of a ménage à trois which manages to skimp on the acrobatic logistics, ending in an entirely different eye-watering climax to that planned. ‘Vicky’s Story’ perfectly captures the flashbacks bad sex experiences can trigger at the most unlikely moments, but even these can still raise a wry smile. The trio of tragedies concludes with ‘Freddie’s Story’, an avalanche of cringe at a music festival which manages to have not one but two moments that’ll make you want to wish the ground opened up. 

While the animations are lighthearted, they are intended to address the pressure for sex to be ‘perfect’ and the negative effect this can have on mental wellbeing. The films have been created following a new report from Brook exploring the intersection of mental and sexual health. The report, which examines the existing evidence for how sexual health affects mental wellbeing, highlights that: 

  • Two thirds of those people treated for depression report problems with their sex lives 

  • There has been an almost 30 per cent increase in mental health safeguarding referrals across Brook services since 2020. 

  • Anxiety and poor mental health are strongly correlated to poor sexual health decision-making 

The work launches November 27 on social and digital channels, with the animations aiming to counteract the negative effects of stigma and shame by encouraging people to be open about what sex is like in the real world. 

Sam Hepworth, head of communications at Brook, said: “At Brook, we know from speaking to people in our clinics and through our education work that there can be a lot of pressure for sex to be ‘perfect’. The representations we often see in the media and pornography can lead to unrealistic expectations about what sex should be like. Trying to live up to these can cause a lot of anxiety and be a huge barrier to pleasurable, healthy relationships. 

“With Perfect is Personal, Brook is working to alleviate some of that anxiety by encouraging people to see the funny side when sex doesn’t pan out quite as they hoped. Humour can be effective in counteracting shame and we want these animations to challenge misconceptions about what it means to be ‘perfect’. Ultimately good sex is going to look different for everyone, so healthy relationships should be based on communication, consent and pleasure, rather than attempting to live up to impossible standards.”

Andy Jex, chief creative officer at TBWA\London, said: “How’s that saying go? : “There’s nowt so queer as folk”? Well, real stories from real people are at the heart of this work. A good way to start to break the social stigma around “perfect sex” is by honestly embracing the normalcy of imperfection. A dose of humour and a side of bold animations help too”

Christo Basson, executive director at Rave Growl, said: “At Rave Growl, we were excited to get involved in the Brook project, knowing the importance of storytelling to spark meaningful change. As soon as we met with the agency to discuss it, we knew we had to work on it. The concept is relatable to everyone. We wanted to create an iconic piece highlighting the campaign's importance and Brook's work.”

Credits: 

Agency: TBWA\London

CCO: Andy Jex

Creatives: Ben Brazier & Johnny Ruthven Producer: Felicity Bingham

Business Director: Will Hunt

Account Manager: Alice Trotter

Strategist: Michael Sandstrom

Animation Studio: Rave Growl 

Executive Director: Christo Basson 

Senior Producer: Rozie Gorvalla 

Producer: Caron Sandler 

Concept, Illustration and Storyboard artist - Duncan's Story: Harry Zeederberg 

Concept, Illustration and Storyboard artist - Vicky's Story: Jody Jansen 

Concept, Illustration and Storyboard artist - Freddie's Story: Nena Maree 

2D / Cel Animators: Carl Cornish, Wafiq Abrahams, Conor Goliath, Kristin Prior

Sound: Wave Studios

Sound Engineer: Ben Gulvin

Audio Producer: Phoebe Baltazar

