Sexual Health Charity Brook Showcases That 'Perfect Is Personal'

While the animations are lighthearted, they are intended to address the pressure for sex to be ‘perfect’ and the negative effect this can have on mental wellbeing. The films have been created following a new report from Brook exploring the intersection of mental and sexual health. The report, which examines the existing evidence for how sexual health affects mental wellbeing, highlights that:

Two thirds of those people treated for depression report problems with their sex lives

There has been an almost 30 per cent increase in mental health safeguarding referrals across Brook services since 2020.

Anxiety and poor mental health are strongly correlated to poor sexual health decision-making

The work launches November 27 on social and digital channels, with the animations aiming to counteract the negative effects of stigma and shame by encouraging people to be open about what sex is like in the real world.

Sam Hepworth, head of communications at Brook, said: “At Brook, we know from speaking to people in our clinics and through our education work that there can be a lot of pressure for sex to be ‘perfect’. The representations we often see in the media and pornography can lead to unrealistic expectations about what sex should be like. Trying to live up to these can cause a lot of anxiety and be a huge barrier to pleasurable, healthy relationships.

“With Perfect is Personal, Brook is working to alleviate some of that anxiety by encouraging people to see the funny side when sex doesn’t pan out quite as they hoped. Humour can be effective in counteracting shame and we want these animations to challenge misconceptions about what it means to be ‘perfect’. Ultimately good sex is going to look different for everyone, so healthy relationships should be based on communication, consent and pleasure, rather than attempting to live up to impossible standards.”

Andy Jex, chief creative officer at TBWA\London, said: “How’s that saying go? : “There’s nowt so queer as folk”? Well, real stories from real people are at the heart of this work. A good way to start to break the social stigma around “perfect sex” is by honestly embracing the normalcy of imperfection. A dose of humour and a side of bold animations help too”

Christo Basson , executive director at Rave Growl, said: “ At Rave Growl, we were excited to get involved in the Brook project, knowing the importance of storytelling to spark meaningful change. As soon as we met with the agency to discuss it, we knew we had to work on it. The concept is relatable to everyone. We wanted to create an iconic piece highlighting the campaign's importance and Brook's work.”

Credits:

Agency: TBWA\London

CCO: Andy Jex

Creatives: Ben Brazier & Johnny Ruthven Producer: Felicity Bingham

Business Director: Will Hunt

Account Manager: Alice Trotter

Strategist: Michael Sandstrom

Animation Studio: Rave Growl

Executive Director: Christo Basson

Senior Producer: Rozie Gorvalla

Producer: Caron Sandler

Concept, Illustration and Storyboard artist - Duncan's Story: Harry Zeederberg

Concept, Illustration and Storyboard artist - Vicky's Story: Jody Jansen

Concept, Illustration and Storyboard artist - Freddie's Story: Nena Maree

2D / Cel Animators: Carl Cornish, Wafiq Abrahams, Conor Goliath, Kristin Prior

Sound: Wave Studios

Sound Engineer: Ben Gulvin

Audio Producer: Phoebe Baltazar