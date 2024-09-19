TBWA\London: Hitting New Highs And Ready For More

Every person in our agency knows they are here to elevate the quality of our work for clients, and that’s showing in the work we are making.

And we’ve grown our business with new clients, becoming Starbucks’ agency across EMEA, and winning the Sunlife and Histallay accounts.

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

TBWA\London being back where it belongs.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

The momentum we’ve built carrying on – it’s such a great feeling to be on a bit of a roll. And as always, the work – the launch of a new brand platform for Starbucks, a campaign with Sunlife to reframe how people see “old age”, and continuing to transform McVitie’s iconicity are making me particularly excited right now.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year and why?

I went to a dinner this year where some agency CEOs were saying we should ban the word 'creativity'. The industry's greatest challenge is that it seems to have forgotten the incredible value that creativity and original ideas bring to brands.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected? If so – what?

TBWA has developed some great AI tools, like the Disruption Index, which are new strings to our bow in accelerating human creativity. But profound? Not yet, if I’m honest.

What one change would you most like to see happen in the ad industry next year?

More time to have fun.