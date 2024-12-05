PopCorners Shows The World What It's Made Of

PopCorners, the air-popped corn snack, is targeting global audiences with a new brand platform, launching today, to introduce snackers around the world to a ‘Familiar, But Different’ experience.

This is the first global brand campaign from the PepsiCo-owned snack and was created in partnership with VCCP. Whilst PopCorners was established in the US and launched a memorable Super Bowl spot last year, this new campaign introduces consumers in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, & more to the popped corn chips.

The new brand platform targets Millennial and Gen Z audiences who, while desperate to try new things, also crave comfort and reliability. ‘Familiar, But Different’ positions PopCorners as something adventurous while not completely unknown - a magic unicorn of snacks.

The campaign was built as a series of six-second social-first assets, that will be served sequentially to create multiple moments for the brand to tell the familiar but different story. The unexpected AV films sees a couple on a sofa tasting PopCorners and being transformed with each bite changing something about & around them - Familiar, But Different each time - shrinking, floating in space or suddenly growing a beard. It was crafted by internationally renowned, award-winning director Henry Littlechild from Darling who is well known for his humourous approach to ads for clients including BMW and Doritos. Littlechild and Darling worked with VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear to bring the campaign to life.