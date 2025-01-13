easyJet Wants Holiday-Goers To 'Get Out There'

Richard Nott, creative director at VCCP explains: ‘When I’m looking to get away, probably my biggest inspiration these days is what pops into my feed. And that’s increasingly true for many of us. Frankly, content creators have become better advertisers of travel than the travel brands themselves. We wanted to learn from that - to show travel in a way that’s more spontaneous, visceral and joyful.”

Launched for their biggest trading moment of the year, the new campaign is the latest iteration of easyJet’s ‘Get Out There’ brand platform, which originally premiered in the summer of 2023.

The new strategic and creative approach was ideated by VCCP, who then worked closely with Oliver, T&Pm and Kepler to build this new modular, automated and flexible way to create short-form content at scale across every channel and format. Looking ahead, it will allow for easyJet’s aim for creative work to show up in a more immediate, contextual and memorable way that’s perfectly suited to an increasingly dynamic media environment.

Gabriella Neudecker, marketing director at easyJet said: "We’re so proud to get our first campaign created by our new creative and production approach out there. ‘The Big Orange Sale’ aims to communicate a joyful, spontaneous vision of travel - which, thanks to our new process, can be adapted across all media formats. This approach reflects how easyJet has evolved as a business, as well as how our customers consume media."

Andrew Peake, CEO at VCCP London, said: “The challenger spirit runs through everything we do at VCCP. So, working with easyJet, it made perfect sense to create a challenger approach to creative and production for the latest iteration of the Get Out There campaign - allowing us to produce content at the scale needed for the fragmented media landscape without compromising on creativity, craft and effectiveness.”

The campaign will run across TV and VOD, OLV, audio, social video and static, plus display, web and app until 4 February. Media strategy and planning has been led by T&Pm and Kepler, and production has been led by Oliver.

