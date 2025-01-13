easyJet Wants Holiday-Goers To 'Get Out There'
The airline's integrated campaign with VCCP marks its winter sale with a new approach to production and creatives
13 January 2025
EasyJet and easyJet holidays have launched a new fully integrated campaign for the Winter sales period that marks a shift in the brand's approach to advertising.
Moving away from the traditional ‘big shoot’ model, towards one that embraces and reflects more short-form, social-style content, the ‘Big Orange Sale’ campaign is built entirely from content shot by creators from across Europe - capturing the liberating joy of travel in a way that’s authentic, unfiltered and unlike how travel brands normally advertise.
The campaign consists of a series of 20” films, as well as social-first and static assets, all created using easyJet’s new model that pulls content from a bank of assets commissioned from creators all over Europe.
Richard Nott, creative director at VCCP explains: ‘When I’m looking to get away, probably my biggest inspiration these days is what pops into my feed. And that’s increasingly true for many of us. Frankly, content creators have become better advertisers of travel than the travel brands themselves. We wanted to learn from that - to show travel in a way that’s more spontaneous, visceral and joyful.”
Launched for their biggest trading moment of the year, the new campaign is the latest iteration of easyJet’s ‘Get Out There’ brand platform, which originally premiered in the summer of 2023.
The new strategic and creative approach was ideated by VCCP, who then worked closely with Oliver, T&Pm and Kepler to build this new modular, automated and flexible way to create short-form content at scale across every channel and format. Looking ahead, it will allow for easyJet’s aim for creative work to show up in a more immediate, contextual and memorable way that’s perfectly suited to an increasingly dynamic media environment.
Gabriella Neudecker, marketing director at easyJet said: "We’re so proud to get our first campaign created by our new creative and production approach out there. ‘The Big Orange Sale’ aims to communicate a joyful, spontaneous vision of travel - which, thanks to our new process, can be adapted across all media formats. This approach reflects how easyJet has evolved as a business, as well as how our customers consume media."
Andrew Peake, CEO at VCCP London, said: “The challenger spirit runs through everything we do at VCCP. So, working with easyJet, it made perfect sense to create a challenger approach to creative and production for the latest iteration of the Get Out There campaign - allowing us to produce content at the scale needed for the fragmented media landscape without compromising on creativity, craft and effectiveness.”
The campaign will run across TV and VOD, OLV, audio, social video and static, plus display, web and app until 4 February. Media strategy and planning has been led by T&Pm and Kepler, and production has been led by Oliver.
Credits
CLIENT: easyJet
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Richard Nott
COPYWRITER AND ART DIRECTOR: Ana Marques and Tomas Azoubel Lima
MANAGING PARTNER: Jessica Aspinall
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Sarah Brown
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Nathan Thomas / Henry Walker
HEAD OF PLANNING: Stefan Siedentopf
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Rebecca Pinn
AGENCY TV PRODUCER: N/A
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Sally Archer
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Kepler / T&Pm
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl & Bear / Oliver
GIRL&BEAR
CREATOR: Lucy Cooper
EDITORS: Syd Harvey, Toby Cherrill, Tom James, Mark Singer, David Fayinka
DESIGN: Jose Macena, Rachael Hinge
ARTLAB: Dan Datson, Kay Moore-May, Nilesh Parmar
PRODUCTION: Freddie Crisp, Fleur Johnson
POST-PRODUCTION: Brett Kelsey, Bilal Singh-Butt, Mehmet Altar, Vanessa Troop
SOUND ENGINEERS: Emily Vizard, Charlie Broadhead
MCR: Anil Douglas, Alex Reid
OLIVER
PROJECT DIRECTOR: Aleya Parris
PROJECT DIRECTOR:: Alexia Vlachou
HEAD OF POST & MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGY: James Corlett