Work Of The Week: Dove's 'Unready for Anything'; Cadbury's 'Memory'; EY's 'Transformation' and more
09 January 2025
'Unready for Anything' for Dove by Ogilvy
Dove plays a big role in a night out, though one rarely seen or spoken about. It's there at the very end, in the quiet ritual of cleansing before sleep. A new multi-phased campaign, "Unready for Anything," celebrates the Dove Beauty Bar as the iconic product to end iconic nights out—a comforting beauty companion in the transition from celebration to serenity, no matter how big or small the occasion.
'Memory' for Mondelēz by VCCP
Cadbury continues to build on its enduring ‘Generosity’ platform, 'There’s a Glass and a Half in Everyone', reinforcing its commitment to inspiring acts of kindness while highlighting how gifting chocolate can serve as a powerful gesture of kindness and connection. Created in partnership with its global agency of record, VCCP, ‘Memory’ marks the seventh year of Cadbury’s generosity brand platform, a globally recognised campaign known for its heartfelt and emotional storytelling.
'THIS Changes Everything' by St. Luke's
Plant-based food brand THIS is bringing its trademark humour to TV screens this Veganuary with its largest advertising push to date. “THIS Changes Everything,” the debut campaign from St Luke’s, aims to woo meat lovers looking to cut back without sacrificing flavour. Founded in 2019, THIS has quickly risen to become one of the UK’s fastest-growing plant-based brands, breaking into the top 10 in its category. The campaign represents a significant step in its growth strategy, with a focus on capturing the attention of flexitarian audiences through humour and a commitment to great taste.
'Transformations' for EY by Ogilvy UK
The EY organisation has announced the release of a new global integrated marketing campaign, ‘Transformations’, which includes 60-second and 30-second television commercials (TVCs) and digital out of home (OOH), as well as online and social ads. This forms the next phase of the organisation’s recently launched ‘Shape the Future with Confidence’ brand expansion plans.
'This Is Not A Drill' for CALM and The British Arrows by T&Pm
T&Pm, in collaboration with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), has unveiled a bold new campaign titled “This Is Not A Drill” that addresses a critical issue among Gen Z: the difficulty of speaking out about their own mental health. The campaign, which features a unique blend of drill music, comedy, and sharp lyrics, is designed to raise awareness and provide practical guidance on how to recognise the signs that someone may be struggling, based on CALM's ‘Worried About Someone’ guide.
'Food for Thought' for Ocado by St. Luke's
Ocado Retail, the UK’s fastest-growing online supermarket, launches a new integrated campaign from the first day of the new year – which cuts through the usual January price-cuts offers and sales retailer messaging. The TV ad, which launches 1 January and runs through to 31 March, will appear in 30-second and 10-second versions, and is supported by a series of 15-second and 6-second films across social channels.