Work Of The Week: Dove's 'Unready for Anything'; Cadbury's 'Memory'; EY's 'Transformation' and more

'THIS Changes Everything' by St. Luke's

Plant-based food brand THIS is bringing its trademark humour to TV screens this Veganuary with its largest advertising push to date. “THIS Changes Everything,” the debut campaign from St Luke’s, aims to woo meat lovers looking to cut back without sacrificing flavour. Founded in 2019, THIS has quickly risen to become one of the UK’s fastest-growing plant-based brands, breaking into the top 10 in its category. The campaign represents a significant step in its growth strategy, with a focus on capturing the attention of flexitarian audiences through humour and a commitment to great taste.

