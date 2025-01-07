Dove Celebrates The Beauty Behind Being Unready For Anything

Dove plays a big role in a night out, though one rarely seen or spoken about. It's there at the very end, in the quiet ritual of cleansing before sleep. A new multi-phased campaign, "Unready for Anything," celebrates the Dove Beauty Bar as the iconic product to end iconic nights out—a comforting beauty companion in the transition from celebration to serenity, no matter how big or small the occasion.

The campaign features the iconic Dove Beauty Bar as a canvas, capturing the remnants of celebrations in visually stunning imagery shot by world renowned photographer and visual storyteller Sandro Miller. Launched just after the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve—a symbolic moment of fresh starts and new beginnings—the imagery features the Dove Beauty Bar nestled amongst shimmering gold confetti and curling ribbon, echoing the magic of the evening.

Throughout the year, the "Unready for Anything" campaign will showcase similar moments across a diverse range of celebrations. Campaign imagery will evoke the spirit of each occasion: imagine vibrant Mardi Gras beads and flamboyant Carnaval feathers scattered around a sudsy Dove Beauty Bar. Each image will tell a story of celebration and the joy of getting unready after a life moment with Dove.