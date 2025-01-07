Dove Celebrates The Beauty Behind Being Unready For Anything
The out of home campaign, in collaboration with Ogilvy UK and New York, showcases the brand's role after a night out
07 January 2025
Dove plays a big role in a night out, though one rarely seen or spoken about. It's there at the very end, in the quiet ritual of cleansing before sleep. A new multi-phased campaign, "Unready for Anything," celebrates the Dove Beauty Bar as the iconic product to end iconic nights out—a comforting beauty companion in the transition from celebration to serenity, no matter how big or small the occasion.
The campaign features the iconic Dove Beauty Bar as a canvas, capturing the remnants of celebrations in visually stunning imagery shot by world renowned photographer and visual storyteller Sandro Miller. Launched just after the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve—a symbolic moment of fresh starts and new beginnings—the imagery features the Dove Beauty Bar nestled amongst shimmering gold confetti and curling ribbon, echoing the magic of the evening.
Throughout the year, the "Unready for Anything" campaign will showcase similar moments across a diverse range of celebrations. Campaign imagery will evoke the spirit of each occasion: imagine vibrant Mardi Gras beads and flamboyant Carnaval feathers scattered around a sudsy Dove Beauty Bar. Each image will tell a story of celebration and the joy of getting unready after a life moment with Dove.
"Unready for Anything," created by Ogilvy New York and Ogilvy UK, launches on New Year’s Eve via OOH activations including Times Square in New York, Leicester Square and Carnaby Street in the UK, among other locations as well as across digital and social media channels. The media strategy is driven by Mindshare.
Mele Melero, chief growth officer for Dove Personal Care North America & Dove Masterbrand, said: "Dove has always been about celebrating real beauty and real moments. 'Unready for Anything' connects with the simple joy of unwinding after a special moment, big or small. It's about that comforting feeling of washing away the day with the Dove Beauty Bar, a moment of self-care and reflection after a day or night well-lived."
"This campaign isn't just about cleansing; it's about capturing the joyful reality of life in all its vibrant, unfiltered beauty. We're finding beauty in those 'unready' moments, showcasing the remnants of celebration—the glitter, the confetti, the smudged colors—as a testament to experiences lived fully," says Camilla Clerke, global executive creative director for Unilever at Ogilvy. “We're immensely proud of Ogilvy’s decades-long partnership with Dove, stretching back to David Ogilvy’s original work on the Beauty Bar when it launched in 1957. It's a privilege to contribute to the brand’s iconic status and further elevate the iconic product that started it all."
The Dove Beauty Bar is the #1 dermatologist recommended bar brand, and is gentle enough to use on face, hands and body to wash away dirt and germs as effectively as ordinary soap, with the added benefit of caring for your skin. The Dove Beauty Bar features 1/4 moisturizing cream to deeply nourish skin, prevent dryness and deliver superior care, while being free from sulfates, parabens and added phthalates.