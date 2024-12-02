'You've Got A Friend In Philly', with 'Hosting' and 'Toasting'

Philadelphia Is The Ultimate Friend This Christmas

The social-first campaign with Ogilvy UK highlights how the snack is a friend during the highs and lows of the festive season

By Creative Salon

02 December 2024

Philadelphia and Ogilvy UK have today launched the Mondelēz brand’s digital and social-first Christmas campaign.

 The nationwide rollout reminds audiences that Philadelphia is a friend during the high and low moments of the festive season. It’s there for the party with fancy canapes and Christmas cheesecakes, as well as for the after party with bagels smothered in comforting Philly.  It also runs in tandem with the launch of the brand’s limited-time festive packaging, designed and created by Elvis Communications. 

 The campaign also builds on Philadelphia’s positioning and creative platform ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Philly’, which is grounded in insights from Ogilvy Consulting UK demonstrating that Philadelphia had a unique category position in fostering comfort and connection.

The rollout spans social platforms TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, as well as retail media in major supermarkets ahead of Christmas. The work will also supplement Philadelphia's Life Long Friends TV spot that debuted in 2023.

Ellie Swales, Philadelphia brand manager UK: “Christmas is one of Philadelphia’s biggest moments of the year. The brand is instrumental to so many Christmases, it could be spread on canapes at a party one night and used as a filling for a bagel the morning after. This campaign helps establish Philadelphia as a friend to you during the madness of the festive season. We’re thrilled to see the campaign brought to life from online to in-store, demonstrating the versatility of Philadelphia at this special time of year.”

 Sam Cartmell, Deputy ECD, Ogilvy UK: “Our behavioral science team proved that Philadelphia and Christmas have more in common than we realized. We associate both with moments of connection and comfort. Just like a friend, Philly is there for you during the highs and lows – by your side at a party and on the sofa the next morning. This campaign feels uniquely Philadelphia and we’re proud to roll out the next chapter of our You’ve Got A Friend in Philly platform across multiple channels for the festive season.”

Credits

  • Kirsten McPherson, Philadelphia Marketing Director

  • Alistair Scrimgeour, Philadelphia Senior Brand Manager

  • Ellie Swales, Philadelphia Brand Manager

  • Bansi Mehta, Philadelphia Junior Brand Manager 

  • Sam Cartmell, Ogilvy Executive Creative Director 

  • Ben Connell: Copywriter

  • Will Grooms: Art Director

  • Peter Park, Ogilvy Client Partner

  • Julia Manstead, Ogilvy Strategist 

  • Daniel Lee, Ogilvy Digital Strategy Director

  • Kathryn Smith, Ogilvy Account Director 

  • Katie Morrel, Ogilvy Senior Project Manager

Production

  • Lu Xiao Wei at Kode Media

  • Producer: Millie Sutton

  • Senior Creative Producer: Lexy Stingl

  • Producer: Jessica Adda

  • Production Company: Hogarth

  • Editor: Jude Moore

  • Sound: Russell Bradley

Elvis

  • Millie Coverdale – Elvis Account Director

  • Nat Conway - Elvis Account Manager

  • Tom Gudgeon - Elvis Head of Design

  • Zara Peterson - Elvis Designer 

  • Sarah Huby-Jones - Elvis Artworker

