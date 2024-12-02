Philadelphia Is The Ultimate Friend This Christmas
The social-first campaign with Ogilvy UK highlights how the snack is a friend during the highs and lows of the festive season
02 December 2024
Philadelphia and Ogilvy UK have today launched the Mondelēz brand’s digital and social-first Christmas campaign.
The nationwide rollout reminds audiences that Philadelphia is a friend during the high and low moments of the festive season. It’s there for the party with fancy canapes and Christmas cheesecakes, as well as for the after party with bagels smothered in comforting Philly. It also runs in tandem with the launch of the brand’s limited-time festive packaging, designed and created by Elvis Communications.
The campaign also builds on Philadelphia’s positioning and creative platform ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Philly’, which is grounded in insights from Ogilvy Consulting UK demonstrating that Philadelphia had a unique category position in fostering comfort and connection.
The rollout spans social platforms TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, as well as retail media in major supermarkets ahead of Christmas. The work will also supplement Philadelphia's Life Long Friends TV spot that debuted in 2023.
Ellie Swales, Philadelphia brand manager UK: “Christmas is one of Philadelphia’s biggest moments of the year. The brand is instrumental to so many Christmases, it could be spread on canapes at a party one night and used as a filling for a bagel the morning after. This campaign helps establish Philadelphia as a friend to you during the madness of the festive season. We’re thrilled to see the campaign brought to life from online to in-store, demonstrating the versatility of Philadelphia at this special time of year.”
Sam Cartmell, Deputy ECD, Ogilvy UK: “Our behavioral science team proved that Philadelphia and Christmas have more in common than we realized. We associate both with moments of connection and comfort. Just like a friend, Philly is there for you during the highs and lows – by your side at a party and on the sofa the next morning. This campaign feels uniquely Philadelphia and we’re proud to roll out the next chapter of our You’ve Got A Friend in Philly platform across multiple channels for the festive season.”
Credits
Kirsten McPherson, Philadelphia Marketing Director
Alistair Scrimgeour, Philadelphia Senior Brand Manager
Ellie Swales, Philadelphia Brand Manager
Bansi Mehta, Philadelphia Junior Brand Manager
Sam Cartmell, Ogilvy Executive Creative Director
Ben Connell: Copywriter
Will Grooms: Art Director
Peter Park, Ogilvy Client Partner
Julia Manstead, Ogilvy Strategist
Daniel Lee, Ogilvy Digital Strategy Director
Kathryn Smith, Ogilvy Account Director
Katie Morrel, Ogilvy Senior Project Manager
Production
Lu Xiao Wei at Kode Media
Producer: Millie Sutton
Senior Creative Producer: Lexy Stingl
Producer: Jessica Adda
Production Company: Hogarth
Editor: Jude Moore
Sound: Russell Bradley
Elvis
Millie Coverdale – Elvis Account Director
Nat Conway - Elvis Account Manager
Tom Gudgeon - Elvis Head of Design
Zara Peterson - Elvis Designer
Sarah Huby-Jones - Elvis Artworker