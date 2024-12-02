Philadelphia Is The Ultimate Friend This Christmas

Philadelphia and Ogilvy UK have today launched the Mondelēz brand’s digital and social-first Christmas campaign.

The nationwide rollout reminds audiences that Philadelphia is a friend during the high and low moments of the festive season. It’s there for the party with fancy canapes and Christmas cheesecakes, as well as for the after party with bagels smothered in comforting Philly. It also runs in tandem with the launch of the brand’s limited-time festive packaging, designed and created by Elvis Communications.

The campaign also builds on Philadelphia’s positioning and creative platform ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Philly’, which is grounded in insights from Ogilvy Consulting UK demonstrating that Philadelphia had a unique category position in fostering comfort and connection.

The rollout spans social platforms TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, as well as retail media in major supermarkets ahead of Christmas. The work will also supplement Philadelphia's Life Long Friends TV spot that debuted in 2023.