the showcase 2024
Ogilvy UK: its point of differentiation got even more different
The acquisition of NCA and arrival of James Murphy as UK CEO topped off a thrilling year
It's almost become routine to point out that the Ogilvy network once again proved it's a powerhouse, one that will take a hell of a lot to stop. That doesn't diminish the achievement of Ogilvy being named Network of the Year at both Cannes and the 2024 D&AD Awards.
But on a domestic level this was dwarved by WPP’s acquisition of New Commercial Arts (NCA) this year and it becoming part of Ogilvy UK, albeit operating as a separate brand.
Talking to Creative Salon earlier this summer, Ogilvy’s global CEO Devika Bulchandani explained what it was about NCA that attracted her - her answer: NCA co-founders Murphy and David Golding.
“They are an irresistible duo. An irresistible force. David and James know how to build the most beloved British brands. And I want us to be the most important global agency in the UK and the most important local agency that is a network. Now it has both vantage points,” she said.
The move prompted a change in leadership that saw Fiona Gordon, who held the role as CEO for Ogilvy UK for three years, promoted to global CEO of advertising. This allowed NCA’s co-founder James Murphy to slip into her shoes.
Despite these internal developments, whose fruits will doubtless come to bear next year, Ogilvy UK didn't take its eye off the ball in 2024 with a range of captivating work.
Creative Salon spoke to Ogilvy UK’s new UK leader James Murphy about the agency’s year.
James Murphy, Ogilvy UK's CEO, on the agency's 2024
What have been the major business highlights of 2024?
I only came back into the fold in September, but anyone looking from the outside can see 2024 has been a vintage year for Ogilvy UK.
We became the retained agency for Molson Coors following one of the biggest advertising pitches of the year, our PR unit is now overseeing global corporate communications for Zurich, and we were recently appointed as the creative agency for Valeo Foods, helping grow its portfolio of supermarket staple brands including KETTLE Chips and Rowse Honey.
Ogilvy UK’s creative work in 2024 has set a new benchmark for what brands can achieve through marketing. We helped shape Coca-Cola's brand position at the Paris Olympics, got Gen Zs voting in a mammoth year of elections for 'My Life My Say', helped consumers turn the mood of their favourite literary classics into the colour of their homes for Dulux Heritage, and even took inner-city families to the seaside with the ultimate summertime essential – a Flake 99 – as Cadbury celebrated its 200th birthday.
1/3
2/3
3/3
Of course, the marmalade dropper moment was bringing NCA and Ogilvy UK together. There has been a real buzz around the agency since this announcement and clients are excited about our next chapter. Bring on 2025.
What has been your proudest achievement of the past 12 months?
Becoming CEO of Ogilvy UK. I started my advertising career as a grad at the agency, coming back after two decades to see its evolution with new specialisms - and now playing a part in shaping its future - feels full circle.
What are you most looking forward to next year?
Seeing the creative campaigns coming out of our bench of talent at NCA with Ogilvy’s flair for earned-first thinking, all underpinned by behavioural science.
What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year and why?
The hangover effect of the cost-of-living crisis has been a challenge for agencies across the board. Regardless of big wins, a healthy pipeline and awards, when consumer confidence is knocked to the levels it has been for the last couple of years, getting it back on track is never going to be easy.
But ultimately, it’s our stock in trade as marketers to show consumers that brands are there for them, even when times are tough. And if this year’s lineup of Christmas ads is anything to go by, hope and optimism will be big on the agency agenda for 2025.
Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact that was expected? If so – what?
Ogilvy UK has been on a mission to make colleagues empowered by AI by embracing its potential to drive creativity and innovation. The agency’s AI experts have been showing the practical we can trim down on the admin to give teams more space to think creatively. Exactly what AI should be doing.
What one change would you most like to see happen in the ad industry next year?
More optimism. Both in the creative output and in the industry itself.
Creative Salon on Ogilvy UK’s 2024
Having already established itself, over many years, as a powerful creative network, the acquisition of NCA adds another string to its UK bow. The two seem complementary, and NCA adds impressive creds in the area of CX, in particular, that Ogilvy UK will be able to tap into.
This adds to Ogilvy UK's established and important work on behavioural science, led by Rory Sutherland, and is testament to its commitment to find a smart point of differentiation to stand out in a crowd of agencies.
Findings from its behavioural science unit influenced work on tackling the low number of young voters registered to vote with ‘My Life My Say’. It followed last year's 'Maaate' campaign for the Mayor of London to utilise the word as an effective lever against misogyny in young men, according to its 2024 report findings.
1/2
2/2
Being named Network of the Year at Cannes and the 2024 D&AD Awards showed the strength and depth of the global offering, and the UK outpost also took home several awards at Cannes for its work with Dove’s ‘Cost of Beauty’ campaign and ‘The Melanoma Law’ campaign for Skin Cancer UK.
Its transition in leadership with Murphy replacing Gordon as UK CEO, following the acquisition, was a smooth act, which also ensured that one of UK advertising's smoothest operators took the helm. He leads an already strong management team - CSO Jo Arden, CCO Dede Laurentino, chief ECD Jules Chalkley and chief growth officer Laura Vipond.
Further hires also saw Natasha Wellesley join as head of integrated production. She previously worked for BBH and founded her own creative studio in 2018 called Ventureland.
New business was particularly strong in 2024, with Ogilvy winning the hotly-contested Molson Coors account as well as Valeo Foods. This will provide interesting creative opportunities for the team to get their teeth into.
Work from existing clients included a spot for Fanta that celebrated the Halloween season. WPP Open X collaborated with Warner Brothers to celebrate the return of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice as its sequel hit the cinemas. The campaign celebrated Fanta’s limited edition Haunted Apple x Beetlejuice flavour.
Partnering with award-winning fashion label Chopova Lowena, Ogilvy UK and Hellmann’s brought to life a ‘Margaret’ bag for London Fashion Week.
This saw a luxury bag designed specifically to hold Hellmann’s Mayonnaise jars around the outside alongside a Victorian spoon. The campaign celebrated the brand’s rich heritage and the timeless appeal of a brand like Hellmann’s.
1/2
2/2
The 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games saw Ogilvy and WPP Open X bring to life Coca-Cola's sponsorship pf the games. The ‘It’s Magic When The World Comes Together’ global campaign celebrated the ‘Real Magic’ of human connection and inclusivity in sport.
The work included ‘Hug Cams’ which used digital content to broadcast real-time hugs from the Paris Games and the ‘Embrace Can’ - a distinctively designed can that illustrated one side of a hug; when brought together with another, they embrace.
Ogilvy UK's ‘10 vs 10’ campaign with Dove highlighted the impact of inappropriate anti-ageing skincare trends being used by 10-year-old girls, and the exposure to adult skincare content they’d been receiving.
The print and OOH campaign juxtaposed images of 10-year-old-girls: on the left, carefree girls were shown signing karaoke, posing in hats and riding carousels; on the right, girls of the same age were carrying out anti-ageing skincare routines. Under the images, Dove asked: ‘Why did 10 stop looking like 10?’.
Creative Salon says… It's not always easy being an industry behemoth but Ogilvy has always adapted and evolved rather than rest on its scale alone. The acquisition of NCA promises much for the UK agency, while its clutch of new business wins adds to its creative firepower.