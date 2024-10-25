Ogilvy UK: its point of differentiation got even more different

It's almost become routine to point out that the Ogilvy network once again proved it's a powerhouse, one that will take a hell of a lot to stop. That doesn't diminish the achievement of Ogilvy being named Network of the Year at both Cannes and the 2024 D&AD Awards.

But on a domestic level this was dwarved by WPP’s acquisition of New Commercial Arts (NCA) this year and it becoming part of Ogilvy UK, albeit operating as a separate brand.

Talking to Creative Salon earlier this summer, Ogilvy’s global CEO Devika Bulchandani explained what it was about NCA that attracted her - her answer: NCA co-founders Murphy and David Golding.

“They are an irresistible duo. An irresistible force. David and James know how to build the most beloved British brands. And I want us to be the most important global agency in the UK and the most important local agency that is a network. Now it has both vantage points,” she said.

The move prompted a change in leadership that saw Fiona Gordon, who held the role as CEO for Ogilvy UK for three years, promoted to global CEO of advertising. This allowed NCA’s co-founder James Murphy to slip into her shoes.

Despite these internal developments, whose fruits will doubtless come to bear next year, Ogilvy UK didn't take its eye off the ball in 2024 with a range of captivating work.

Creative Salon spoke to Ogilvy UK’s new UK leader James Murphy about the agency’s year.