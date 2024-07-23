Why Rory Sutherland Has Become an Unlikely TikTok Influencer

One of advertising’s most recognisable personalities is that of Rory Sutherland, Ogilvy UK’s vice chairman as well as the founder of its behavioural science division. And while he is a man of many words, he is now gaining a perhaps surprising following around the world as a TikTok influencer.

Set up in November last year, @rorysutherlandclips was originally an unofficial account externally from the agency by a young fan who has discovered Sutherland through his podcast appearances and wanted to share his fairly extraordinary tales and wisdom imparted across the internet.

Never short of something to say, the account hosts multiple surprising stories being told by Sutherland during interviews. Indeed, the first video posted hears him talk during an interview about his views on the “gap” between using a Japanese toilet and a conventional toilet.

It is in telling everyday life examples while applying marketing and behavioural science principles that resonate with the ever-growing fan base.