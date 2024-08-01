Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Harley Davidson, Samsung, Tesco Mobile, Cadbury and more...
The best creative, curated
01 August 2024
'The Openness Medal' for Samsung by BBH
To drive engagement with Gen Z audiences around Samsung’s Paris 2024 theme, Samsung has created 'The Openness Medal' campaign, designed to start a social movement to celebrate the spirit of openness and those who open themselves up to new possibilities by overcoming challenges and sharing past failures. According to the brand, Gen Z is more interested in the stories behind the athletes than the actual competition and uses social media to follow and interact with these athletes. 'The Openness Medal', created with BBH London, will allow Gen Z to learn more about the stories behind Team Samsung Galaxy (TSG) athletes – including Sky Brown (Skateboarding, Great Britain), Ugo Didier (Para Swimming, France), Heung-min Son (Football, South Korea), and Yeri Kim (Breaking, South Korea) – and give fans the opportunity to participate by nominating and recognising others.
'Answer The Call' for Harley-Davidson by Accenture Song
Harley-Davidson has revved up its marketing efforts while calling on fans to take to the open road through its latest campaign, “Answer The Call.” This is the first fully shot campaign by Accenture Song for the legendary motorcycle brand, reflecting a fresh surge of confidence and trust in their iconic image. “Answer The Call” is set to blaze a trail across Europe, hitting key markets including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. The campaign's European flavour is infused through meticulously chosen locations that offer a backdrop of quintessential European charm, aiming to capture the essence of summer’s prime riding season.
'Never just a period' for Bodyform by AMV BBDO
Femcare brand Libresse/Bodyform has created the 'Never Just A Period' campaign to highlight the dissonance between what women+ are taught to expect, and the reality of their menstrual experiences, showing the unsettling and absurd experience of having so little knowledge about their own bodies. Covering first periods, to surprising discharge smells, to pain being dismissed by doctors, the integrated campaign developed by long-standing creative partner AMV BBDO aims to initiate an open conversation and education around menstrual health throughout the lives of women+ consumers.
'It Pays to be Connected' for Tesco Mobile by BBH
Tesco Mobile is shining a spotlight on No EU roaming fees with a digital out of home campaign (DOOH), which displays a live countdown to flight departure times alongside straplines tailored to each destination. By reminding non-Tesco Mobile customers of all the fun chatter they'll be missing out on when they take off for their summer holidays, the campaign brings to life how 'It Pays to be Connected', thanks to Tesco Mobile and no EU roaming fees.
'Heathrow Signs' by St. Luke's
Passengers are reminded that journeys which start from Heathrow are about a lot more than simply getting to the destination in a new summer ad campaign, created by independent creative agency St Luke’s. “Heathrow Signs” incorporates the airport’s instantly recognisable signage, playfully using it to highlight the facilities on offer and encourage passengers to get the most from their airport experience.
'Flake 99 bus service' for Cadbury by Ogilvy PR
This summer, Cadbury has tapped into the joy associated with visiting the British seaside by creating the 'Flake 99 bus service'. In partnership with First Bus, the brand will offer a free pre-bookable bus service from major cities in the UK directly to the coast, giving families the chance to experience fun beach days with Flake 99.
Developed by Ogilvy PR, the campaign aims to reignite consumer love for the classic Cadbury Flake 99 ahead of peak summer season, reminding everyone 'If it’s not Cadbury, it’s not a Flake 99’.
'Finding Faith' for VCCP’s AI creative agency Faith
Faith, VCCP’s AI creative agency, has created an animated short film called 'Finding Faith' to celebrate its first birthday and explore the practical uses of generative video for brands today. Adhering to a consistent brand world, the Faith team decided on the Gen AI project as a way of “demonstrating the craft it takes to control AI to meet our creative standards, instead of letting AI control how much we lowered them”.
‘Dogs don’t care what they eat, Naturo do’ by VCCP Media and Girl&Bear
Natural wet dog food brand Naturo has created its biggest campaign yet, ‘Dogs don’t care what they eat, Naturo do’, produced by newly appointed agencies VCCP Media and global content creation studio Girl&Bear. The campaign spans across TV, BVOD, social and digital, and aims to drive brand awareness through a media strategy led by VCCP Media. It targets dog owners who already care about nutrition and take an active interest in the food that they’re giving their families - but possibly haven’t considered that there’s a simple, natural alternative that can feed furry family members at an affordable price.
'Adventure Awaits' for Marella Cruises by Leo Burnett UK
Marella Cruises is inviting those who have yet to experience cruising to embark on a journey brimming with enriching adventures. 'Adventure Awaits' is a chance to seize the moment, embrace new adventures, and enjoy a journey that enriches one's life. Live across TV, print, digital and social media, the advert was created with the help of creative partners, Leo Burnett UK and production agency, Brace Productions London.
Rewind TV Ident by BMB Forge
BMB's new brand strategy and design offering BMB Forge launches with work for Rewind TV as its first client, taking on a remit to develop its brand identity and strategy. Rewind TV is a new independent television channel launching on Sky, dedicated to TV nostalgia. It gives a fresh modern face to classic TV by offering a curated selection of shows and films from various genres and decades.