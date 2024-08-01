Work Of The Week: Harley Davidson, Samsung, Tesco Mobile, Cadbury and more...

'Flake 99 bus service' for Cadbury by Ogilvy PR

This summer, Cadbury has tapped into the joy associated with visiting the British seaside by creating the 'Flake 99 bus service'. In partnership with First Bus, the brand will offer a free pre-bookable bus service from major cities in the UK directly to the coast, giving families the chance to experience fun beach days with Flake 99.

Developed by Ogilvy PR, the campaign aims to reignite consumer love for the classic Cadbury Flake 99 ahead of peak summer season, reminding everyone 'If it’s not Cadbury, it’s not a Flake 99’.