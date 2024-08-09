Fanta's Beetlejuice Collab bring a taste of the afterlife to consumers

Dana Nussbaum, executive vice president, worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures commented: “We are so thrilled to be bringing the wildly imaginative and ghoulishly creative Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to theaters this September and are proud to partner with Fanta on this character’s long-awaited return to the big screen. Fanta is a brilliant collaborator and has delivered a truly inventive spin on their product with a limited-edition lineup that pairs perfectly with visionary filmmaker Tim Burton’s iconic creation.”

Ibrahim Salim Khan, VP global category strategy, Fanta at The Coca-Cola Company added: “We’re excited for fans to try out our special new Fanta limited edition flavor - an unmissable extension of the Fanta range. There’s more to come with this iconic partnership, so keep an eye out for a series of Beetlejuice-themed experiences that will be rolled out throughout September and October, so you can get up close and personal with the film of the season.”

In addition to the new products, Fanta is set to announce opportunities for unparalleled access to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, including virtual and in-person immersive experiences. The limited-edition Fanta Beetlejuice products will grant access to a range of experiences, accessible by scanning the QR code and arriving at the OneXP page, opening a world of activity, with further announcements on these exciting experiences due to be revealed soon!

The limited-edition Fanta x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice range will be available in United States stores nationwide beginning 12 August, in Haunted Apple, Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, and Orange Zero Sugar.