Fanta's Beetlejuice Collab bring a taste of the afterlife to consumers
The Warner Bros. and Coca-Cola tie up campaign was created by WPP Open X and led by Ogilvy and Burson
09 August 2024
Fanta and Warner Bros. Pictures have come together to form a global partnership ahead of the release of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel – debuting in cinemas on 6 September 2024. Manifesting the spirit of the mischievous demon, the Coca-Cola brand and Warner Bros. Pictures have collaborated to bring a taste of the Afterlife to consumers across the globe.
Fanta is summoning Beetlejuice with his own Limited-Edition Fanta Haunted Apple x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice flavor, with the packaging showcasing the titular character himself, played by Michael Keaton. The new product offers a unique apple flavor expression and the iconic black-and-white striped design associated with Beetlejuice, available for a limited time.
The full Fanta flavor range will receive limited time makeovers featuring the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice characters, including Orange - Astrid (played by Jenna Ortega), Strawberry - Lydia Deetz (played by Winona Ryder), Pineapple - Delia Deetz (played by Catherine O’Hara) in the United States. Products feature a QR code that can be scanned for access to exclusive physical and digital experiences, including the chance to win tickets to catch the new movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in cinemas.
Nothing evokes the upcoming spooky Halloween season like a trip to Winter River, where three generations of the Deetz family return to soon find their lives turned upside down when the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. Soon there’s trouble in both realms because, once summoned, it’s only a matter of time before Beetlejuice unleashes his very own brand of mayhem!
Halloween is one of the only celebrations where you can shake off the obligations that often come with other holidays, and it represents the opportunity to define your experiences in your own terms – from what we do to who we spend it with. This year, Fanta is encouraging the world to ‘Summon The Flavor You Wanta’ by offering new ways to celebrate Halloween your way, with exclusive access to the season’s most sought-after new film – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – and through a range of consumer activations in September and October.
Dana Nussbaum, executive vice president, worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures commented: “We are so thrilled to be bringing the wildly imaginative and ghoulishly creative Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to theaters this September and are proud to partner with Fanta on this character’s long-awaited return to the big screen. Fanta is a brilliant collaborator and has delivered a truly inventive spin on their product with a limited-edition lineup that pairs perfectly with visionary filmmaker Tim Burton’s iconic creation.”
Ibrahim Salim Khan, VP global category strategy, Fanta at The Coca-Cola Company added: “We’re excited for fans to try out our special new Fanta limited edition flavor - an unmissable extension of the Fanta range. There’s more to come with this iconic partnership, so keep an eye out for a series of Beetlejuice-themed experiences that will be rolled out throughout September and October, so you can get up close and personal with the film of the season.”
In addition to the new products, Fanta is set to announce opportunities for unparalleled access to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, including virtual and in-person immersive experiences. The limited-edition Fanta Beetlejuice products will grant access to a range of experiences, accessible by scanning the QR code and arriving at the OneXP page, opening a world of activity, with further announcements on these exciting experiences due to be revealed soon!
The limited-edition Fanta x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice range will be available in United States stores nationwide beginning 12 August, in Haunted Apple, Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, and Orange Zero Sugar.