Hellmann's Launches Interactive Game on Fortnite

Hellmann’s has launched its first independent island in Fortnite, part of a new campaign led by Ogilvy UK, Ogilvy Germany and Artificial Rome to help the brand engage with Gen-Z gamers across the globe.

Named Loot Irresistível - the Brazilian translation of Irresistible Loot – players are pitted against each other in Fortnite’s first “eat ‘em up” challenge, turning the classic Battle Royale game into a Battle Buffet. Matches take place in a colosseum-style arena made entirely of food including French fries, carrots, bread and pasta. Players compete by collecting Hellmann’s mayonnaise, applying it to the food scattered around the arena, and then eating it to score points. The player who collects the most food is declared the winner. Each food item consumed is removed from the arena, altering the map and making traversal more difficult for other players.

This innovative game was created via Unreal Editor for Fortnite. This tool has seen the rise of user generated content within Fortnite, making the platform an enticing game for players to build communities within. Ogilvy’s production partner Artificial Rome was the trailblazer in creating the game. Working closely with Ogilvy and Hellmann’s, they supported the ideation and executed the game mechanics, art direction and vision for Loot Irresistível. The agency married up best-in-class Fortnite features with Ogilvy’s goal in building a fun and delicious experience for players.

The activation has been led out of Hellmann’s Brazil but will be accessible to gamers across the globe. It also follows the announcement of a partnership between Hellmann’s and leading esports organisation FURIA as the staple condiment becomes one of the most high-profile FMCG brands in the thriving gaming community.

The rollout will be supplemented with paid social activity and a significant Influence push to reach dyed-in-the-wool gamers, including prolific streamers Sofia Espanha, Xarola and Noooobzim who collectively have 700k followers on Twitch. The launch kicked off with the opportunity for the first ten winners to win select prizes, including a trip to FURIA’s headquarters and a chance to see the women's CS team play live at a gaming convention.

João Ricardo Di Creddo Brum, senior marketing manager, Unilever: "Hellmann’s is always pushing boundaries to connect with people in surprising and engaging ways. Gaming is a powerful territory that we've been eager to explore. After the success of our "No Space for Food Waste" campaign released early this year in the UK, we’re now taking it a step further, by launching our own branded Island in Fortnite, with a fun challenge that shows how Hellmann's can make anything delicious, so nothing is left to waste.”



Matt Longstaff, international executive creative director, Ogilvy Germany: “Food used to be a core part of gaming - giving you health or special abilities - but think of how many games you’ve played recently where food has just been part of the set dressing. Hellmann’s ambition is to make food a main character again. Loot Irresistível proves that a heritage brand can still do the unexpected in new mediums, offering an authentic way to engage a new audience that aligns with Hellmann’s’ vision.”

Patrik de Jong, founder of Artificial Rome “Working with Hellmann’s allowed us to explore new, interactive ways of connecting with audiences. The concept itself was so bold and refreshing—it wasn’t just about the product but creating a memorable, engaging experience for users. We were excited by the potential to use our technology to bring this idea to life and reach people in a whole new way.

Kadine James, global girector of innovation, Artificial Rome “What really drew us to this collaboration was the opportunity to push the boundaries of digital engagement. We’re always looking to create experiences that feel exciting, playable and impactful, and this project with Hellmann’s gave us a platform to do exactly that.”

This is an independently created Fortnite island and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

Credits

Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Germany: Ideation, PR Agency, Media Agency

Additional Company Names: Artificial Rome

BRAND NAMES

Pete Harbour, Global Vice President Hellmann’s & Dressings, Unilever, Netherlands

Martin Bareau, Global Brand Director - Hellmann’s, Unilever, Netherlands

João Ricardo Brum, Senior Global Marketing Manager Hellmann’s, Unilever, Netherlands

Karinna Johana Călin, Global Customer Experience & Data Analytics Lead, Unilever, Netherlands

Leila-Sion Batista, User Experience and Digital Transformation Assistant Manager, Unilever, Netherlands

Guilherme Moraes, Senior Marketing Manager, Unilever, Brazil

Ingrid Cavalcanti, Marketing Assistant, Unilever, Brazil

Thais Pereira Marketing Assistant, Unilever, Brazil

AGENCY & PARTNERS

Daniel Fisher Global Executive Creative Director (Unilever and Special projects): Ogilvy UK UK

Juliana Paracencio, Global Creative Director, Ogilvy UK

Matt Longstaff, International Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Germany

Felipe Galiano, International Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Germany

Liam Bushby, Global Creative Director, Ogilvy UK

Igor Gripovski, Senior Art Director, Ogilvy Germany

Lucas Storni, Senior Copywriter, Ogilvy Germany

Julia Machado Senior, Copywriter, Ogilvy Germany

Megan Sturgess, Senior Producer, Ogilvy UK

Mirjana Slavkovic, Business Director, Ogilvy UK

Anisa Gani, Account Manager & Co-producer, Ogilvy UK

Laurence Blake, Senior Designer, Ogilvy UK

Trevor Lindroos, Strategy Director, Ogilvy UK

Mariana Ramirez, Senior Project Manager, Ogilvy UK

Lina LaRotta, Senior Project Manager, Ogilvy UK

Sasha Ibale, Project Manager, Ogilvy UK

PRODUCTION PARTNERS Production, Post, Colourists, Sound, Photographer etc

Kadine James. Executive Producer, Artificial Rome, Germany

Patrik de Jong, Founder, Artificial Rome, Germany

Soren Wagner, Producer, Artificial Rome, Germany

Lina Franke, Producer, Artificial Rome, Germany

Michael Ploj, Creative Director, Artificial Rome, Germany

Kuba Bogaczynski, Creative Director, Artificial Rome, Germany

Marvin Stecher, Developer, Artificial Rome, Germany

Torsten Sperling-Ufer, Developer, Artificial Rome, Germany

Martin Albertshauser, 3D Artist, Artificial Rome, Germany

Eric Jens, 3D Artist, Artificial Rome, Germany.