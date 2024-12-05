Work Of The Week: Hus of FRAKTA, Adidas's Essentially Family, Publicis and Snoop Dogg and More...

'Hus of FRAKTA' for Ikea by Mother

IKEA has opened the doors to ‘Hus of FRAKTA’, a luxury pop-up on London’s Oxford Street dedicated to one of the most iconic bags in the world, the blue IKEA FRAKTA. Oxford Street is one of the world’s most fashionable streets and home to many iconic designer bags. To celebrate the forthcoming opening of the new Oxford Street store, IKEA is creating an homage to their own icon, putting IKEA’s FRAKTA at the heart of London’s fashion district and sitting nearby high-end favourites, at a FRAKTA of the price.

