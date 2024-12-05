Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Hus of FRAKTA, Adidas's Essentially Family, Publicis and Snoop Dogg and More...
The best creative, curated
05 December 2024
'The Last Verse' for Disney by adam&eveDDB
The Walt Disney Company is honoring the 60th anniversary of the iconic “It’s a Small World” song with the release of a poignant short film titled, "The Last Verse." The three-minute and 30-second film by adam&eveDDB will premiere on Wednesday night as part of an ABC News Studios' two-hour documentary event, "The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20," which commemorates the 60th anniversary of Walt Disney Studios’ “Mary Poppins,” for which the Sherman Brothers earned Academy Awards for “Best Original Song” and “Best Original Score.”
'Christmas' for Vodafone UK by Leo Burnett
Vodafone is celebrating nearly 40 years of keeping the UK connected this Christmas, highlighting its role in bringing people closer to what matters most. With a heritage rooted in innovation, the campaign reflects on the moments that have shaped the nation’s communications, from the first mobile phone call on 1 January 1985 to the inaugural text message—Merry Christmas—sent on 3 December 1992, both powered by Vodafone’s network.
'Hus of FRAKTA' for Ikea by Mother
IKEA has opened the doors to ‘Hus of FRAKTA’, a luxury pop-up on London’s Oxford Street dedicated to one of the most iconic bags in the world, the blue IKEA FRAKTA. Oxford Street is one of the world’s most fashionable streets and home to many iconic designer bags. To celebrate the forthcoming opening of the new Oxford Street store, IKEA is creating an homage to their own icon, putting IKEA’s FRAKTA at the heart of London’s fashion district and sitting nearby high-end favourites, at a FRAKTA of the price.
‘You’ve Got a Friend in Philly’ for Philadelphia by Ogilvy UK
Philadelphia and Ogilvy UK have today launched the Mondelēz brand’s digital and social-first Christmas campaign. The nationwide rollout reminds audiences that Philadelphia is a friend during the high and low moments of the festive season. It’s there for the party with fancy canapes and Christmas cheesecakes, as well as for the after party with bagels smothered in comforting Philly. It also runs in tandem with the launch of the brand’s limited-time festive packaging, designed and created by Elvis Communications.
'Essentially Family' for Adidas by Mother
Adidas launched an all-new collection of sport-style co-ords, adidas Essentials - crafted using soft to touch fabrics to embody the comfort felt when surrounded by family. To bring the concept of family to life, Lionel Messi and entrepreneur and philanthropist, Antonela Roccuzzo feature in their first ever adidas campaign together. The capsule includes a range of staples with a sporty colour-block aesthetic, ready to wear for everyday occasions, whether connecting with family and friends, or when on the move.
‘Twas the Flight Before Christmas' for TUI by Leo Burnett
TUI, the global travel and leisure company, is once again enchanting audiences this holiday season with a new chapter in its festive storytelling. In collaboration with creative agency Leo Burnett UK, TUI presents 'Twas the Flight Before Christmas, an illustrated children’s book that extends the magic of the 2023 Happy Holidays ad.
'The EY Foundation' by Ogilvy UK
The EY Foundation, an independent charity focused on improving social mobility through access to paid employability skills programmes, has launched a poignant integrated TV campaign with Ogilvy UK to mark ten years since its launch. Spotlighting the overlooked potential of young people from low-income backgrounds, the campaign’s hero film follows hard-working young people and the unique skills they’ve gained.
Publicis and Snoop Dogg
With the French ad company on track to take the number one spot for the first time ever, who better than Le Snoop, official Olympic hype man - and Maurice’s favourite rapper – to congratulate its teams on achieving a personal best in a record-breaking year?
‘Club Classic’ for Hellmann's by Ogilvy UK
The iconic mayonnaise brand Hellmann’s has launched a tactical integrated campaign through Ogilvy UK, coinciding with Charli xcx’s UK BRAT tour and referencing her infamous arena tour poster. The activation saw Hellmann’s playfully show up at Birmingham’s bp pulse LIVE, one of the singer’s arena tour stops. The brand offered queuing fans a free ‘club classic’ sandwich, aptly named after one of the tracks from the Grammy-nominated BRAT album which became a cultural cornerstone of 2024.
'Waylon' for Mars by adam&eveDDB
To shine an unmissable light on the issue of overweight dogs, IAMS pet food partnered with a real-life overweight dog named Waylon to put his story on a huge stage this holiday season. The brand created a larger-than-life dog balloon – modeled after Waylon – that got "stuck" between two buildings en route to the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade. Not actually an official entry in the parade, the two-story-tall balloon represents the many dogs across the country who are carrying extra weight.