Disney Celebrates 60 Years Of 'It's A Small World'

"As the legendary creators of some of the most cherished music of the past century, the Sherman brothers will be remembered for their profound impact on our global culture,” said The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger. “Hearing Richard Sherman recite the final verse to “It’s a Small World” before he died will be a moment I will carry with me forever. This beautiful short film is our tribute to their immeasurable musical contributions, their memory, and to the countless memories they helped create for generations of people around the world.”

The unique short film takes viewers on a journey through the past 60 years of the song's history, showcasing its impact on global pop culture and highlighting the various genres of music it has influenced. Chock full of rarely seen footage, photos, and stories from the film's living legends, the film is a sweet remembrance of the enduring, first-of-its-kind movie magic, irresistible songs, and remarkable scores the Sherman brothers created, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the late Richard Sherman, who passed away in May 2024.

Renowned director Henry Alex Rubin, known for his award-winning documentary Murderball, helmed the project. Rubin's talent has earned him 95 Cannes Lion wins and five Emmy nominations. His recent accolades include the AICP awards for his work on Sandy Hook's “Just Joking” and Dove's “Cause.”

"The Last Verse" features the timeless composition of "It's a Small World" by Richard and Robert Sherman, with arrangement and production by Luis Almau from Soundtree Music Ltd."

"The Last Verse" is a must-watch for Disney enthusiasts and theme park lovers of all ages. From the swinging 60s to the present day, the film captivates audiences with its portrayal of the song's evolution over the decades. Whether you have lived through this period or simply appreciate the magic of Disney, this film is sure to resonate with you.

The short film is available to stream on Disney+ beginning November 28, as well as on YouTube and social media.

