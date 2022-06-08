rick brim

The work of Richard Brim - and he's only just getting started...

Take a look at some of the best work created by adam&eveDDB's outgoing CCO

By Creative Salon

During his 11 years at adam&eveDDB - the last 8 of which as chief creative officer - Richard Brim has helped the agency win awards including: 2024 Company of the Year at the IPA Effectiveness Awards; 2023 UK Agency of the Year ar Cannes; 2023 Agency of the Year at D&AD; and 2020 European Agency of the Decade at Cannes.

Following news of his departure to launch a start-up alongside the agency's chief strategy officer Martin Beverley, we take a look back at a small selection of Brim's work across the past 11 years.

The list is not definitive - nor does it include all of his award-winning work (which includes eight Grands Prix at Cannes). Rather it is a selection (mostly of TV ads), in no particular order, to show the diversity and quality of his output across a range of sectors.

'Ray', The Entertainer

'Play Has No Limits', Playstation

'The Boy & The Octopus', Disney

'Chillboards', Coors Light

'Sorry, I Spent It On Myself', Harvey Nichols

'Tear', Playstation

'Excitable Edgar', John Lewis

'Project84', CALM

'Smugglers', Marmite

'Becoming Beckham', H&M

'Romance The Rainbow', Skittles

'Monty the Penguin', John Lewis

'Mafia', Volkswagen

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.