The work of Richard Brim - and he's only just getting started...

During his 11 years at adam&eveDDB - the last 8 of which as chief creative officer - Richard Brim has helped the agency win awards including: 2024 Company of the Year at the IPA Effectiveness Awards; 2023 UK Agency of the Year ar Cannes; 2023 Agency of the Year at D&AD; and 2020 European Agency of the Decade at Cannes.

Following news of his departure to launch a start-up alongside the agency's chief strategy officer Martin Beverley, we take a look back at a small selection of Brim's work across the past 11 years.

The list is not definitive - nor does it include all of his award-winning work (which includes eight Grands Prix at Cannes). Rather it is a selection (mostly of TV ads), in no particular order, to show the diversity and quality of his output across a range of sectors.

'Ray', The Entertainer