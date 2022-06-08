Commit to creativity with AAR’s Creative Capital Manifesto

Despite the industry’s claims to be creative, only 20 per cent of organisations concentrate on cultivating the right conditions for creativity to develop, according to new research from AAR taken from CMOs.

Its newly-launched Creative Capital Manifesto aims to change this.

According to the AAR, Creative Capital as a critical asset that is essential to a company’s growth and suggests the importance of creating an ecosystem built on expanding and prioritising creative outcomes.

By adopting a more holistic approach that incorporates people, processes, partners and platforms, creativity can be sustained more easily and an in-house creative culture can be gained. But the business value of Creative Capital is currently mostly overlooked.

The report looks at the biggest misconceptions around Creative Capital, finding that the biggest setbacks to cultivating creativity internally include not having enough time to nurture Creative Capital; being unclear on how to measure the commercial impact of creativity; and not recognising the importance of cultivating a culture and mindset that supports Creative Capital.

The Manifesto provides detailed questions for organisations to self-assess whether they are doing enough to fulfil their creative intentions and consider how much they are thinking about their Creative Capital.

While 74 per cent of senior marketers see creativity as a fundamental driver for growth, 33 per cent admitted that the subject of curating the right conditions for releasing creativity is never discussed within their organisations. But AAR think that creativity shouldn’t be left to chance; the right conditions and creative strategies need to employed to guarantee creativity’s ongoing success.

Building strong Creative Capital requires a clear strategy and rigorous design which is carefully managed to ensure intentions are met and objectives measured.

Good leadership and creating a purposeful in-house culture can bolster efforts to introduce creative practices within organisations, while recruitment policies and creative training can also help to keep Creative Capital a priority.

Creative Capital isn’t a nice to have; it’s an important and financial viable aspect for businesses to focus on.

Marketers can download the full Creative Capital Manifesto here to read about more of its findings.

Creative Salon also held a Creative Capital Manifesto Round Table in partnership with AAR with leading CMOs to discuss their go-to creative practices and how they view Creative Capital. Click here to read more about the AAR Creative Capital debate.