IAMS raises awareness of overweight dogs

Waylon was about 8 pounds overweight at a recent checkup, according to his veterinarian. Following his vet's recommendation, Waylon embarked on an overall wellness journey with two goals in mind: to reach a healthier weight and to participate in a local turkey trot event. Waylon and his pet parent aimed to achieve these goals through greater emphasis on exercise and spending time outdoors, and with nutritional support from the IAMS brand, focusing on portion control and changing his diet to IAMS Adult Healthy Weight Dry Dog Food.

"Many dog parents don't even know their pets are overweight and it's our mission at IAMS to help those dogs, like Waylon, live healthier lives," said Jean-Paul Jansen , chief marketing officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "Showcasing Waylon's journey on this large stage is important to us because it's one many pet parents can relate to. We're committed to helping them move forward in their own wellness journeys by providing nutritional support and practical tools to better understand and help improve their pets' health and wellbeing."

When the IAMS brand asked for a bold idea to drive awareness around the issue of overweight dogs, we knew we had to go big, or even oversized,” said Richard Brim, chief creative officer, adam&eveDDB. “We were inspired to bring this issue to life in a visually stunning and emotional way, leading us to the perfect real-life dog, Waylon. We were proud to translate his journey into an unforgettable sight with the balloon. The balloon spectacle coupled with a deeper dive into Waylon's uplifting story felt like the perfect combination to get the attention of pet parents across the country.”

After following his veterinarian's recommended approach, Waylon's pet parent reports that he has lost weight and is continuing on his healthy weight journey. They even expect to achieve the goal of participating in a dog-friendly 5K together on Thanksgiving Day.

Pet parents inspired by Waylon's story can visit the IAMS Healthy Weight Dog Hub to check where their own dogs sit on the healthy weight spectrum and learn more about the different factors impacting weight. The hub offers a variety of resources and tools like tips for exercise and treating, a serving-size calculator to help with portion control, and details of specially formulated IAMS Healthy Weight Dry Dog Food. Made with delicious real farm-raised chicken, IAMS Healthy Weight Dry Dog Food is formulated with L-carnitine, an ingredient to help turn fat into energy in order to gradually help return dogs to a healthy weight when included as part of an overall wellness routine.

