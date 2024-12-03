Lionel Messi and Antonella Rocuzzo star in new Adidas essentials creative

Today, adidas launches an all-new collection of sport-style co-ords, adidas Essentials - crafted using soft to touch fabrics to embody the comfort felt when surrounded by family. To bring the concept of family to life, Lionel Messi and entrepreneur and philanthropist, Antonela Roccuzzo feature in their first ever adidas campaign together. The capsule includes a range of staples with a sporty colour-block aesthetic, ready to­ wear for everyday occasions, whether connecting with family and friends, or when on the move.

Antonela Roccuzzo, who's connection to sport lives on through her passion for training, officially joins the three-stripe family and marks her first appearance for the brand, with husband, Argentina's captain, Lionel Messi, to launch the adidas Essentials collection. To celebrate the feeling of comfort felt when with family - whether it be relatives or a chosen community in sport, both appear in a new campaign sporting looks from the collection, highlighting the bond they share. In the film, Antonela and Lionel are seen at home, enjoying family life as they laugh and relax together, all while showcasing the range of the new comfort-first collection.

Speaking about the new line and joining the adidas family, Antonela Roccuzzo, says: "I am really excited to be fronting adidas Sportswear's new campaign and it feels really special that I am joining the same adidas family that has played such a large role in Leo's career, and our own family's life, for so many years. Family is so important to me, so it feels right to kick off our partnership by celebrating this concept and feeling through the adidas Essentials collection. Sport inspired looks are something that I have grown to love over the years, particularly for my day to day - like when I attend matches to support Leo or my boys, or travelling and running work errands. It's great that I can add these comfort-first fits into the mix."