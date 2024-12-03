Lionel Messi and Antonella Rocuzzo star in new Adidas essentials creative
Footballer Messi and his wife Antonella Rocuzzo mark the new adidas Essentials range to show a more human side in a bold new campaign created by Mother Berlin
03 December 2024
Today, adidas launches an all-new collection of sport-style co-ords, adidas Essentials - crafted using soft to touch fabrics to embody the comfort felt when surrounded by family. To bring the concept of family to life, Lionel Messi and entrepreneur and philanthropist, Antonela Roccuzzo feature in their first ever adidas campaign together. The capsule includes a range of staples with a sporty colour-block aesthetic, ready to wear for everyday occasions, whether connecting with family and friends, or when on the move.
Antonela Roccuzzo, who's connection to sport lives on through her passion for training, officially joins the three-stripe family and marks her first appearance for the brand, with husband, Argentina's captain, Lionel Messi, to launch the adidas Essentials collection. To celebrate the feeling of comfort felt when with family - whether it be relatives or a chosen community in sport, both appear in a new campaign sporting looks from the collection, highlighting the bond they share. In the film, Antonela and Lionel are seen at home, enjoying family life as they laugh and relax together, all while showcasing the range of the new comfort-first collection.
Speaking about the new line and joining the adidas family, Antonela Roccuzzo, says: "I am really excited to be fronting adidas Sportswear's new campaign and it feels really special that I am joining the same adidas family that has played such a large role in Leo's career, and our own family's life, for so many years. Family is so important to me, so it feels right to kick off our partnership by celebrating this concept and feeling through the adidas Essentials collection. Sport inspired looks are something that I have grown to love over the years, particularly for my day to day - like when I attend matches to support Leo or my boys, or travelling and running work errands. It's great that I can add these comfort-first fits into the mix."
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami and Argentina Forward, on the new collection, says: "Whilst I have been a part of the adidas family for so many years and created so many unforgettable memories, fronting my first ever campaign with the brand alongside Antonela feels extra special - especially as it is one that is rooted in celebrating the love and comfort of family. I have grown up with Antonela, and I have also grown up with adidas, so it is incredible that these two parts of my life can now come together. Over the years, my style has definitely evolved and since joining Inter Miami I have started to enjoy wearing brighter, bolder colours, which the adidas Essentials collection certainly embraces. I am always a comfort-first type of person, as I am mostly training or with my family, and I love that I can mix and match the hero pieces from the collection in a way that works for me yet still look sharp no matter where life takes me."
With comfort at its core, Sportswear's newest collection features cotton-rich fabrics, so each piece can transcend seasons to become a year-round wardrobe essential. Channelling a modern minimalist aesthetic with premium trims that elevate each look, the range of sweats, leggings and tees come in on-trend colourways and multiple styles, from boxy silhouettes, to tailored cuts, and oversized fits, to allow the wearer to mix and match to suit their individual style or occasion.
Delivering the perfect balance of style and function, the collection is available in adult and kids sizing, providing every generation maximum ease of movement and optimum comfort as they go through the world.
Alexander Nowak, chief Creative Officer for Mother Berlin, added: “Taking inspiration from lifestyle magazines from the last few decades, with the aim of creating a family portrait that will go down in our visual memory. 'Essentially Family' showcases Antonela as a star in her own right, and next to her is a very human Messi, who is not portrayed as a footballer, but as a husband - and this campaign captures an interesting moment in time between an iconic couple.”
Credits
Brand: adidas
Product range: adidas Essentials
Campaign: Essentially Family
Creative: Mother Berlin
Strategy: Mother Berlin
Photography: Alex de Mora through DMB
Production: Smuggler