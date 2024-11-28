IKEA Opens Luxury Pop-Up On Oxford Street

A ‘Curated Collection’ will offer a selection of some of the retailer’s most iconic products for purchase and will give fans a taste of shopping at IKEA Oxford Street come spring 2025. Products include, but are not limited to, the RÄFFELBJÖRK vase, the NÖDMAST lamp and DOMSTEN stool.

A fittingly-themed ‘Blue Edit’ will also be present – a small display of curated products that pay tribute to the FRAKTA blue – in a gallery-esq dwell space inspired by high-end concept stores. The Edit showcases some of the products that can be purchased within the ‘Curated Collection’.

On exiting the pop-up, guests will enjoy an immersive experience which evokes the feeling of entering a FRAKTA bag, heighted with an ASMR soundscape and mirrored walls with 3D lighting – followed by a ‘press for candyfloss’ wall where customers can enjoy a taste of blue candy floss on IKEA.

Matt Gould, IKEA London City store manager at IKEA, said: "We‘re incredibly excited to bring IKEA to Oxford Street and know there‘s plenty of anticipation for the store opening next year. In a playful tribute to this iconic location, we took inspiration from the world of fashion and blended it with our own principles of democratic designso the FRAKTA can be discovered like never before.”

Meaning ‘to freight’ in Swedish, the FRAKTA bag was originally designed over three decades ago to help customers carry their purchases. Today it has become a cultural icon – reimagined by iconic designers including Zandra Rhodes and Marimekko along the way. It’s not just a bag; it’s a symbol of resourcefulness and adaptability; reused by many in so many different ways. From laundry basket to beach bag and even a trusty companion for city commuters, the FRAKTA has proven its versatility in countless ways, becoming part of the stories we live every day.

Rooted in the five democratic design principles of IKEA – function, form, quality, sustainability, and affordability – the FRAKTA is available for just 75p, making it an indispensable part of everyday life. Nearly half of UK households (45 per cent) own one, with many (31 per cent) keeping theirs for over five years, proving that it’s not just a bag – it’s a part of their journey.

Hus of FRAKTA is located at 216 Oxford Street and is open daily from 11am – 8pm Monday – Saturday and 12pm – 6pm on Sunday until March 2025.

Credits

Brand: IKEA UK & Ireland

Client: Kemi Anthony, Marketing Communicaitons Manager

Campaign: Hus of FRAKTA

Creative agency: Mother

Creative: Mother

Stratgey: Mother

Produiction: StudioXAG

PR agency: Hope & Glory