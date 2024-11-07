M&S Brings Christmas to Life with Magic, Mischief and Family Fun

Told through the eyes of a slightly mischievous but charming young girl (played by Skylar Blu, aged 10), with a compelling festive spirit, who, with the help of a magical snow globe, makes her family come together in the most unexpected ways. The young girl at the centre of the story is a catalyst for her family’s festive transformation.

Director, Elliott Power said: “The excitement of kids at Christmas is infectious, it reminds us what it felt like and it takes us back - this is not just a fashion film but a festive flight of fancy through a child’s eyes, a visual spectacle with a playful tone, with beautiful elevated festive fashion integrated throughout.”

At the start of the advert, the inquisitive young protagonist stands out amongst her subdued family as she spots a snow globe across the room. She peers in, tilts the globe and something magical starts to happen - she hears a noise and suddenly hundreds of baubles come cascading down the stairs in the hallway. As she continues to tip the enchanted snow globe, further magical events begin to take place.

In the advert, we see the world through the child’s eyes and the laws of physics appear to bend as if the whole house were in a magical snow globe. With a movement of the globe - the whole room turns upside down, as her family defy gravity dancing in unison across the walls, onto the ceiling and in the air, with snow falling and whirling around the room in a pure flight of fantasy.

Choreographer, Corey Baker said: “The choreography and movement leans into physical theatre - think unconventional positions in conventional spaces. We wanted to create something that feels familiar but dreamy and playful - a fantastical spectacle, that gives you that heart-warming Christmas Cheer feeling.”

By the end, everyone embodies the same infectious energy as the young girl, and, with her family they are having the time of their lives. The story ends with the title: ‘Christmas Starts Here’.

The campaign creative will be executed across a range of channels – between 7 November – 15 December.

Customers will also see cut downs on VOD and SVOD as well as seeing the wider campaign across multiple platforms including cinema, dynamic digital screens across key cities and print cover wraps. The TV ad will also be brought to life across M&S' own channels including the homepage, social, in-store and via store window takeovers.

During December, customers wishing to interact with the ad, will be able to upload a photo of their own Christmas tree online or on social media and see it magically appear in their very own personalised, animated AI-generated snow globe. What’s more, if they share on social media, they will be entered into a competition for their snow globe to come to life with a 3D printed real-life version which will include mini versions of themselves inside, just like the ad.

With the campaign set to reach 51m customers an average of 13 times, the full 90-second advert includes the best of M&S Womenswear, Menswear, Sleepwear, Kidswear, Home and gifting this festive season, with the 10-15 second breakdowns tapping into the key Christmas mindsets - these bespoke edits focus on partywear, gifting and homeware.

Credits

Brand: M&S

Client: Anna Braithwaite, M&S Clothing, Home and Beauty Marketing Director

Campaign name: Christmas Starts Here

Agency: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Creative: Mother

Production Company: Love Song

Director: Elliott Power

DOP: Mattias Rudh

Creative Director: Daniel Wolfe

Executive Producer / MD: Shirley O’Connor

Producer: Luke Plaister

Production Manager: Marian Mikhail

Production Designer: Pablo Tregebov

Editing House: Marsheen

Editor: Dominic Leung

Cutdown Editor: Ian Nabong

Edit Producer: Harriet Cawley

Post Production Company: Stray

VFX Shoot Supervisors: Dan Williams & Finlay Crowther

Creative Directors: Dan Williams & Carl Norton

Executive Producer Clare Melia

Producer: Bethany Phillips

Colour: ETC

Colourist: Jason Wallis

Head of Colour Production: Oliver Whitworth

Sound: King Lear Music and Sound

Sound Designer: Jack Sedgwick

Producer: King Lear Production

Music Supervision: Curation

Music Supervisors: Sunny Kapoor & Connie Edwards

Music Track: I believe in Miracles

Music Artist: The Jackson Sisters

Campaign Stylist: Sam Ranger

Stylist Assistant: Giulia Bandioli

Choreography: Corey Baker Dance

Choreographer & Creative Director: Corey Baker

Casting & Talent: Troy Westwood

Casting Director: Troy Westwood

Hair & Makeup

Hair & Makeup Artist: Bianca Simone Scott

Hair & Makeup Artist: Sara Bowden

Media Agency: Mindshare