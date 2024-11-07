M&S Brings Christmas to Life with Magic, Mischief and Family Fun
Told through a child’s eyes, the ad created by Mother, is a visual spectacle showcasing the best of M&S partywear, decorations, gifting and homeware for the festive season
07 November 2024
M&S is tapping into the transformative effect that Christmas has over us with 2024 seasonal Clothing & Home campaign.
From sparking joy and inspiration to serving up style, M&S is committed to delivering the magic of M&S to customers, making the run-up to Christmas day feel as magical as the day itself.
As part of the campaign, the enchanting TV ad features young star Skylar Blu (Britain’s Got Talent, Season 15), is directed by Emmy-nominated Elliot Power, with choreography by Corey Baker, known for his work on the movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The ad is set to the song ‘I Believe in Miracles’ by the Jackson Sisters and was produced in collaboration with Mother.
Anna Braithwaite, M&S Clothing & Home MD said: “For many of our customers, Christmas is one of the biggest events in the calendar, a moment for the whole family to look forward to, to come together and create lasting memories.
“The festive season instils a sense of hope, wonder and joy and this year, we’re taking a playful approach by adding a little fantasy to our Christmas campaign. We have long been known to deliver the magic and sparkle of Christmas for our customers and this season, through our campaign, we’re showcasing the very best of M&S, with exceptional quality, stylish clothing and innovative, thoughtful and playful gifts – all at a great value.”
Told through the eyes of a slightly mischievous but charming young girl (played by Skylar Blu, aged 10), with a compelling festive spirit, who, with the help of a magical snow globe, makes her family come together in the most unexpected ways. The young girl at the centre of the story is a catalyst for her family’s festive transformation.
Director, Elliott Power said: “The excitement of kids at Christmas is infectious, it reminds us what it felt like and it takes us back - this is not just a fashion film but a festive flight of fancy through a child’s eyes, a visual spectacle with a playful tone, with beautiful elevated festive fashion integrated throughout.”
At the start of the advert, the inquisitive young protagonist stands out amongst her subdued family as she spots a snow globe across the room. She peers in, tilts the globe and something magical starts to happen - she hears a noise and suddenly hundreds of baubles come cascading down the stairs in the hallway. As she continues to tip the enchanted snow globe, further magical events begin to take place.
In the advert, we see the world through the child’s eyes and the laws of physics appear to bend as if the whole house were in a magical snow globe. With a movement of the globe - the whole room turns upside down, as her family defy gravity dancing in unison across the walls, onto the ceiling and in the air, with snow falling and whirling around the room in a pure flight of fantasy.
Choreographer, Corey Baker said: “The choreography and movement leans into physical theatre - think unconventional positions in conventional spaces. We wanted to create something that feels familiar but dreamy and playful - a fantastical spectacle, that gives you that heart-warming Christmas Cheer feeling.”
By the end, everyone embodies the same infectious energy as the young girl, and, with her family they are having the time of their lives. The story ends with the title: ‘Christmas Starts Here’.
The campaign creative will be executed across a range of channels – between 7 November – 15 December.
Customers will also see cut downs on VOD and SVOD as well as seeing the wider campaign across multiple platforms including cinema, dynamic digital screens across key cities and print cover wraps. The TV ad will also be brought to life across M&S' own channels including the homepage, social, in-store and via store window takeovers.
During December, customers wishing to interact with the ad, will be able to upload a photo of their own Christmas tree online or on social media and see it magically appear in their very own personalised, animated AI-generated snow globe. What’s more, if they share on social media, they will be entered into a competition for their snow globe to come to life with a 3D printed real-life version which will include mini versions of themselves inside, just like the ad.
With the campaign set to reach 51m customers an average of 13 times, the full 90-second advert includes the best of M&S Womenswear, Menswear, Sleepwear, Kidswear, Home and gifting this festive season, with the 10-15 second breakdowns tapping into the key Christmas mindsets - these bespoke edits focus on partywear, gifting and homeware.
Credits
Brand: M&S
Client: Anna Braithwaite, M&S Clothing, Home and Beauty Marketing Director
Campaign name: Christmas Starts Here
Agency: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Creative: Mother
Production Company: Love Song
Director: Elliott Power
DOP: Mattias Rudh
Creative Director: Daniel Wolfe
Executive Producer / MD: Shirley O’Connor
Producer: Luke Plaister
Production Manager: Marian Mikhail
Production Designer: Pablo Tregebov
Editing House: Marsheen
Editor: Dominic Leung
Cutdown Editor: Ian Nabong
Edit Producer: Harriet Cawley
Post Production Company: Stray
VFX Shoot Supervisors: Dan Williams & Finlay Crowther
Creative Directors: Dan Williams & Carl Norton
Executive Producer Clare Melia
Producer: Bethany Phillips
Colour: ETC
Colourist: Jason Wallis
Head of Colour Production: Oliver Whitworth
Sound: King Lear Music and Sound
Sound Designer: Jack Sedgwick
Producer: King Lear Production
Music Supervision: Curation
Music Supervisors: Sunny Kapoor & Connie Edwards
Music Track: I believe in Miracles
Music Artist: The Jackson Sisters
Campaign Stylist: Sam Ranger
Stylist Assistant: Giulia Bandioli
Choreography: Corey Baker Dance
Choreographer & Creative Director: Corey Baker
Casting & Talent: Troy Westwood
Casting Director: Troy Westwood
Hair & Makeup
Hair & Makeup Artist: Bianca Simone Scott
Hair & Makeup Artist: Sara Bowden
Media Agency: Mindshare