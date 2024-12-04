Publicis_Wishes_2025 Snoop Dogg Maurice Lévy

Publicis Proclaims a Golden Year With Le Snoop Leading Celebrations

Featuring Snoop Dogg and CEO Arthur Sadoun, the French holding company claims to outshine its competitors, posting record revenues, securing major wins and continuing its climb to the top

By Creative Salon

04 December 2024

With the French ad company on track to take the number one spot for the first time ever, who better than Le Snoop, official Olympic hype man - and Maurice’s favourite rapper – to congratulate its teams on achieving a personal best in a record-breaking year?

