Publicis Proclaims a Golden Year With Le Snoop Leading Celebrations
Featuring Snoop Dogg and CEO Arthur Sadoun, the French holding company claims to outshine its competitors, posting record revenues, securing major wins and continuing its climb to the top
By Creative Salon
04 December 2024
With the French ad company on track to take the number one spot for the first time ever, who better than Le Snoop, official Olympic hype man - and Maurice’s favourite rapper – to congratulate its teams on achieving a personal best in a record-breaking year?