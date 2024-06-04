Digitas UK: Innovating With Tech And Creativity For Positive Impact

Our industry needs leaders and change makers to not just steer a survival course for the industry, and secure its future, but for the world around us too. A mission that Digitas UK takes very seriously as it marks the next chapter for the Publicis Groupe-owned agency. A mission to harness the power of connection to drive positive impact every day is the North Star that the agency is moving towards - and says it can get there through the “infinite amount of potential” its UK chief executive Jennifer Berry believes it has within its ranks.

Berry has been strengthening the agency’s offer over the last 18-months with the ambition to build a “unicorn” status in the UK. That has included the introduction of her leadership team comprising of chief creative officer Carren O’Keefe and chief operating officer Matt Lodder. As they sit together in one of the agency's meeting rooms housed in the Chancery Lane offices, there is a tangible enthusiasm from the trio about the opportunity, as well as from working together.

Berry describes the hiring of the two as “the final pieces” as her vision for the business takes shape.

Believing in the potential

Her belief in the untapped potential of Digitas UK comes from what she sees as “the complexity of the landscape" in which it operates as the business aims to meet client needs while offering its depth of skills.

The business currently employs around 450 people in the UK as well as working alongside a team of 200 based in India who are still seen as a core part of the team. Together they focus on delivering media, tech, data and creative services that can help clients reach new audiences, develop loyalty, innovate and create memorable consumer experiences.

Berry underlines that all of that potential comes through its talent base and the unique culture she has been endeavouring to build during her time at the helm.

“Because of that diversity of thought and the expertise that we bring in, it means that we do have quite an eclectic bunch. And we're all passionate. We're all solvers by nature. We want to get in there and tinker with technology and data and creative, and make awesome stuff,” she added.

Helping Digitas UK to reach its potential is O’Keefe who joined from AnalogFolk in February last year where she was its executive creative director for eight years. That included three years based out of its Amsterdam location.

And in January, Matt Lodder, the former R/GA executive who left the IPG business in 2020 to launch his consultancy, returned to the world of agencies to take charge of business operations at Digitas UK.

2023 was the year she set about building the foundations for the agency under her guidance, including the setting of its North Star which meant the need to realign the business and the team to deliver on its promise of being that strategic leader.