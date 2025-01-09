CALM Warns That 'This Is Not A Drill'

The campaign features an original drill track produced by Carns Hill, one of the leading figures in UK drill music, and performances by Kadeem Ramsay (Top Boy) and Jordan Stephens (Rizzle Kicks). The series of films, produced by Common People Films, is aimed at helping a new generation of young people who are statistically the least likely to reach out for help with their own mental health*—recognise when someone close to them may be struggling.

“As someone who’s struggled with their own mental health, I know just how important it is to raise awareness on topics such as suicide, depression and anxiety," said Arnold Jorge, one of the creators of the series. “So being able to do that in such a unique and authentic way, through the power of music and comedy is such a blessing. I hope that through this project, many people will be able to spot the signs and support their friends who need it.”

The series also highlights a striking statistic: 18-24-year-olds, while vocal about others’ mental health, are the least likely to seek support for themselves. According to data from CALM’s “Open Up” campaign, over half of young adults in this age group (53 per cent) feel unsure about starting a conversation about their own mental health, compared to just 33 per cent of those aged 25 and older*.

Osagie Samuel, creative at T&Pm and one of the creators of the series, explained, “We conceived the idea as a way to treat the signs of people in trouble as an emergency— using hard-hitting music and humour to deliver the message. The importance of ‘This Is Not A Drill’ became even more personal when my friend and creative partner, Gareth, sadly passed away during the making of this project.”

Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM, commented, “As a society, we assume young people are going to be the most equipped to ask for help when they need it, but we now know that they often suffer in silence. ‘This Is Not A Drill’ is therapy by stealth, brilliantly showing the do's and don’ts of really being there for a mate—and putting a great, beaming smile on your face at the same time through its sheer brilliance.”

Toby Allen, chief creative officer at T&Pm, said:“Mental health is such a critical issue for our generation, but we need to find different ways to start the conversation, especially on Social. Who’d have thought drill music could do that? We hope ‘This Is Not A Drill’ becomes a turning point in how we talk about mental health, and look out for our friends.”

The project also marks a significant milestone for T&Pm and the British Arrows Young Arrows, which saw this winning idea come to life through a competitive open brief. Lisa Lavender, managing director of British Arrows, added, “It was an absolute pleasure to support CALM’s mission through the Young Arrows competition. The caliber of work was outstanding, and This Is Not A Drill immediately stood out. We're thrilled to have played a part in bringing this powerful message to life.”

The campaign is available to watch across multiple platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, where it is being shared as a series of snackable, yet impactful, films. The series is a critical resource for anyone looking to understand how to support friends and loved ones who may be struggling with their mental health. For further information on the campaign and to watch the films, visit www.thecalmzone.net.

*The research was commissioned by Beavertown Brewery, as part of its 'Is This Seat Taken?' campaign. Polling carried out by OnePoll, polling 2,000 UK adults (nationally representative on the basis of age, gender and region) between 5th and 9th March 2024.

