Twix Celebrates Twixmas With Festive Anthem

From the 27th December, D Double E and Nella Rose will be encouraging Brits to embrace having no routine, prioritise themselves and feel liberated from their festive duties, with the Twixmas track. The collaboration will see them encouraging consumers to share how they slay #Twixmas using the TikTok sound on their social platforms.

The campaign will also include creator collabs with influencers including Wes Nelson, Starr Kiely, Sam Craske and The Famileigh, hosting ‘Glowing Up, Dressing Down’ challenges. In a bid to ditch the GRWM vids in favour of being a couch potato, they’ll be showing how they unwind and stay cosy at Twixmas whilst blasting the track, to encourage UGC featuring the song.

Lauren Godfrey, leading Mars Wrigley’s festive season said, “The unique Twixmas period reminds us that sometimes, the best gift is to simply unwind. We're excited to partner with D Double E and Nella Rose to create a campaign that resonates with consumers during this unique post-Christmas period and will encourage everyone to embrace and share their simple joys at this time of year.’

Beyond the talent pages, Twix will be activating content across paid media channels and through an earned media campaign revealing the nation’s Twixmas habits.

The campaign, activated by creative agency T&Pm, booked by Essence Mediacom and with PR support from Ketchum and influencer activations from GOAT, will be live from 27th – 31st December.

