Toby Allen, Shula Sinclair and their '&-shaped people'

Eight months ago, a new integrated agency offering was born - formed out of the two components The&Partnership and its sibling MSix.

The launch of T&Pm was a typically bold play - no other creative agency had media so embedded within its offering, which sought to offer clients a more holistic and agnostic approach. And with AI supercharging how advertising content is created and deployed, the timing was particularly compelling.

Obviously, bringing together two disciplines that had been separated by the industry more than 30 years ago would bring challenges and new ways of working. It also requires new skillsets from the people within, which saw the agency search for what it calls '&-shaped people' - those who are specialists in a particular area but have a broader range of differing skills to add to the T&Pm melting pot.

Toby Allen, chief creative officer, (and &-shaped director behind the short film Ivy) and Shula Sinclair, chief strategy officer (and &-shaped accomplished portrait painter, including contestant in Sky Portrait Artist of the Year) chat about how the integration has gone - including the impact of AI, what they have learned and what has been the outcome on their clients' work.

Sinclair: AI is increasingly driving the future, and we are seeing its integration across industries. This is why we made a point to get ahead of the curve. AI is not just about optimising creativity, distribution, and targeting; it’s about converging these elements to create more dynamic and personalised experiences. The reason for our integration was to be proactive, as many others are still only discussing the potential of AI.

Allen: Exactly. When people ask about the merger, I wouldn’t even call it that. We’ve been working closely with MSix & Partners for a while, particularly on key accounts like Toyota. It was less about a big change and more about formalising what was already happening. We’re a tight-knit leadership team, constantly collaborating, so this felt like a natural step rather than a dramatic merger.

Our approach varies depending on the client type—whether it’s media-only, creative-only, or an integrated approach. But the beauty of our setup is that even in media pitches, we bring a creative perspective. This sets us apart from agencies focused solely on technical aspects like optimisation. We can dive deeper into a brand’s challenges and offer a more holistic solution.

Sinclair: For example, we’ve turned media clients into integrated clients by showing how our creativity aligns with their business goals. One notable case was with E45. Initially a media client, we developed a brand platform around the concept of being comfortable in one’s own skin, both psychologically and physically. What started as a media idea expanded into a full creative relaunch, winning us new business and the Channel 4 Diversity in Advertising competition. This cross-pollination between media and creative has led to some of our most award-winning work this year.