salon conversations
Toby Allen, Shula Sinclair and their '&-shaped people'
Eight months since the launch of the new fully-integrated agency T&Pm, we catch up with two of its principals to find out how it's panning out
22 November 2024
Eight months ago, a new integrated agency offering was born - formed out of the two components The&Partnership and its sibling MSix.
The launch of T&Pm was a typically bold play - no other creative agency had media so embedded within its offering, which sought to offer clients a more holistic and agnostic approach. And with AI supercharging how advertising content is created and deployed, the timing was particularly compelling.
Obviously, bringing together two disciplines that had been separated by the industry more than 30 years ago would bring challenges and new ways of working. It also requires new skillsets from the people within, which saw the agency search for what it calls '&-shaped people' - those who are specialists in a particular area but have a broader range of differing skills to add to the T&Pm melting pot.
Toby Allen, chief creative officer, (and &-shaped director behind the short film Ivy) and Shula Sinclair, chief strategy officer (and &-shaped accomplished portrait painter, including contestant in Sky Portrait Artist of the Year) chat about how the integration has gone - including the impact of AI, what they have learned and what has been the outcome on their clients' work.
Sinclair: AI is increasingly driving the future, and we are seeing its integration across industries. This is why we made a point to get ahead of the curve. AI is not just about optimising creativity, distribution, and targeting; it’s about converging these elements to create more dynamic and personalised experiences. The reason for our integration was to be proactive, as many others are still only discussing the potential of AI.
Allen: Exactly. When people ask about the merger, I wouldn’t even call it that. We’ve been working closely with MSix & Partners for a while, particularly on key accounts like Toyota. It was less about a big change and more about formalising what was already happening. We’re a tight-knit leadership team, constantly collaborating, so this felt like a natural step rather than a dramatic merger.
Our approach varies depending on the client type—whether it’s media-only, creative-only, or an integrated approach. But the beauty of our setup is that even in media pitches, we bring a creative perspective. This sets us apart from agencies focused solely on technical aspects like optimisation. We can dive deeper into a brand’s challenges and offer a more holistic solution.
Sinclair: For example, we’ve turned media clients into integrated clients by showing how our creativity aligns with their business goals. One notable case was with E45. Initially a media client, we developed a brand platform around the concept of being comfortable in one’s own skin, both psychologically and physically. What started as a media idea expanded into a full creative relaunch, winning us new business and the Channel 4 Diversity in Advertising competition. This cross-pollination between media and creative has led to some of our most award-winning work this year.
Allen: On integrated accounts like E45, we hold what we call “Ignition Days,” where everyone involved—media, creative, and sometimes PR—comes together to examine the brief and brainstorm solutions. Not everyone stays involved through every step, but key points of collaboration ensure we’re all aligned.
Sinclair: And it’s not just about developing a creative idea. For example, we’ll identify three creative routes and then, as media strategists, figure out how media can elevate and support those ideas. It’s co-creation, not just about reach but how we manifest creative concepts in consumers' lives.
Allen: What’s different here is that we’re not just two separate teams coming together for the sake of it. We already had that closeness, which made formal integration more of a natural progression. The collaboration isn’t forced; we know each other, we’re on WhatsApp terms, and it makes things flow smoothly.
Sinclair: Exactly. And with that comes a shared destiny. We’re all aligned in our goals and even in our training. For example, we’ve made a significant investment in AI education across the company. Media and creative teams alike are learning the same tools and language, helping us to integrate more fluidly.
Allen: AI is a significant driver of this innovation. Both The & Partnership and MSix shared a hunger for innovation, and AI is a big part of that future. It’s enabling us to work smarter and push the boundaries of creativity.
We’re looking for “&-shaped” people—those who are specialists in one area but bring another skill or interest to the table. For example, we have creatives who are also content creators with strong social media presences. This diversity enriches the work and helps us resonate with modern audiences.
Sinclair: We’ve also hired people like Mikki Sandhu, who came from Vice and brings a non-traditional background that adds immense value. These varied experiences are essential in helping us innovate.
Allen: We’re even creating hybrid roles, where team members are given time to explore new technologies and ideas, like Dan Northcote-Smith, who splits his time between creative directing and innovation. it’s about encouraging people to step out of their comfort zones, whether they’re in media or creative, and fostering an environment where everyone feels they can contribute creatively.
Sinclair: For example, our work on melanoma awareness was a media-driven idea that creatively used nail technicians as “beauty spotters” to help diagnose skin cancer early. The integration of media, creative, and cultural insights led to something truly impactful.
Allen: We recently launched a Snickers campaign using AI, where fans could get José Mourinho to roast their friends for “hungry mistakes” using personalised AI-generated insults. It was innovative, fun, and highly personalised at scale. The campaign was shared widely, with engagement times far exceeding industry averages.
Sinclair: And that’s the kind of work we’re moving toward—radically different from traditional approaches but grounded in collaboration and creativity. Clients love it, and it’s the future we’re excited about.
Allen: Exactly. By integrating media and creative teams, we’ve unlocked new ways of thinking, particularly with AI and personalised experiences. The future is exciting.