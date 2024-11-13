T&Pm: destroying silos

What are you most looking forward to next year?

Building on our AI success! We're excited to expand our AI knowledge and practice, bring our clients along on this journey, and see what new heights we can reach after our two Grands Prix wins. With new leadership at the helm (our new UK CEO Victoria and Andre leading creative globally), we must be poised for even greater things.

The greatest industry challenge this year?

The greatest industry challenge this year was, and I fear will still be next year, finding the best and most diverse talent vs other creative industries.

Has AI made a profound impact?

Absolutely. Our early adoption and integration of AI has demonstrably elevated our creative output and the way we work and resonated strongly with clients. We're seeing firsthand how AI can transform the way integrated teams work.

One change we'd like to see in the ad industry next year?

A continued focus on the responsible use of AI. This technology holds immense potential, but it's crucial that we navigate its development and application thoughtfully and responsibly.