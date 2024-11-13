the showcase 2024
T&Pm: destroying silos
This was T&Pm's first year in its new iteration
When The & Partnership merged with sister media shop MSix & Partners, a new agency was borne.
T&Pm promised to have integration at its very heart and with AI deeply embedded, working to “connect talent and tech to fuel brand growth” in ways that are modern and innovative. It was later fully acquired by WPP.
Sarah Golding, T&Pm partner, talks through the agency’s year
Sarah Golding, partner, on the agency's 2024:
Our proudest achievement?
It's difficult to choose just one, but the successful integration of AI across our entire network, culminating in award-winning creative ideas like the AI-powered Snickers Jose campaign (three Gold and two GRAND Clios yaaas!); and the powerful 'This Is Me' campaign for E45, showing our real commitment to innovation and purpose-driven work (winning two golds at the DMAs and a Meta Award).
The green shoots of our integrated story.
What are you most looking forward to next year?
Building on our AI success! We're excited to expand our AI knowledge and practice, bring our clients along on this journey, and see what new heights we can reach after our two Grands Prix wins. With new leadership at the helm (our new UK CEO Victoria and Andre leading creative globally), we must be poised for even greater things.
The greatest industry challenge this year?
The greatest industry challenge this year was, and I fear will still be next year, finding the best and most diverse talent vs other creative industries.
Has AI made a profound impact?
Absolutely. Our early adoption and integration of AI has demonstrably elevated our creative output and the way we work and resonated strongly with clients. We're seeing firsthand how AI can transform the way integrated teams work.
One change we'd like to see in the ad industry next year?
A continued focus on the responsible use of AI. This technology holds immense potential, but it's crucial that we navigate its development and application thoughtfully and responsibly.
Creative Salon on T&Pm’s 2024
Aside from the bold internal changes that removed historic silos and that the newly-formed entity hopes will make an external impact, T&Pm also introduced a new management team. Channel 4's head of sales Victoria Appleby joined as UK CEO while Andre Moreira stepped up as global chief creative officer, following the departure of Toby Allen. The agency also tidied up its ownership structure becoming fully part of WPP.
Away from the management floor, there were other hires. Award-winning creative and content creator Kareem Shuhaibar joined as creative director, bringing an abundance of experience from his projects with the likes of Coca-Cola, Dove and Volkswagen. In addition, Ekin Caglar was announced as global chief technology officer, having previously been head of agency tech for Publicis Groupe.
Its creative output impressed. It included the ‘Own Goal’ campaign for Snickers, which saw England and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka star alongside Real Madrid’s Luka Modric. The pair were depicted working in a barber's shop and consoling a customer whose trim has gone wrong because of their overzealous celebrations watching a match.
Its work with the Mars-owned chocolate brand continued later into the year with the ‘Own Goal’ campaign - this time featuring legendary football manager José Mourinho. In a first of its kind, the ad invited audiences to submit their own own goals in return for a personalised video of Mourinho providing coaching tips - all through its AI clone software.
Spotlighting the everyday challenges Paralympians face, T&Pm worked with Toyota on its ‘Impossible vs. Impossible’ campaign, featuring Team GB para athletes Jonnie Peacock, Kadeena Cox, Laurie Williams and Robyn Love.
Running across Channel 4’s TV and social channels, the campaign was born out of extensive research conducted within the disabled community, and used Paralympians to highlight that, away from their sports, they face the same challenges as everyone else.
Its ‘Same Day’ campaign for British Gas featured Team GB Olympic medallist Tom Daley to highlight the energy and home services provider’s commitment to resolve any issues its customers may have in their homes. The multi-channel campaign featured brand ambassador Daley having his boiler fixed, interrupting his diving daydreams, before hopping into the bath once fixed.
While sport, in particular, gave T&Pm the opportunity to showcase its chops - as well as show the power of AI in the creative process - the agency also won Channel 4's Diversity in Advertising Award for its ‘This Is Me. This Is My Space’ campaign.
The powerful spot supported transgender, non-binary and gender diverse people and won the brand over £1 million worth of commercial advertising airtime across the Channel 4 network.
Creative Salon says… After smoothly completing the merger between The & Partnership and MSix & Partners to form T&Pm, and the arrival of a new UK CEO, the agency is well-placed to capitalise on the increasing demand for solutions that combine AI, media and creativity.