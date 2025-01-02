Talking grocery products sing Ocado's praises
With the help of its creative agency St Luke's, Ocado draws on customer voices to showcase its cut-price offerings as the new year gets under way
02 January 2025
Ocado Retail, the UK’s fastest-growing online supermarket, launches a new integrated campaign from the first day of the new year – which cuts through the usual January price-cuts offers and sales retailer messaging.
The TV ad, which launches 1 January and runs through to 31 March, will appear in 30-second and 10-second versions, and is supported by a series of 15-second and 6-second films across social channels.
The new Ocado - Value worth talking about campaign is created in the style of a mockumentary where animated fruit, veg and other food items speak with unscripted praise for the brand provided by Ocado’s real customers.
The 30-second TV spot features animations of a vegetable-laden kitchen table. Throughout, we hear fans marvel at the value and the service of the brand, including the voice-over of Ocado fans Ruth and Dorothy, from Brighton. Ruth explains that "Ocado match your shop on thousands of products to Tesco.com". To which, Dorothy replies, "Mum thinks Ocado does that, especially for her, so I had to tell her they do that for everybody!"
The integrated campaign will run across TV, VOD, social, YouTube, radio, digital display and OOH on Waterloo and Victoria Transvision, 6 sheets, and at various high-impact sites.
Sarah Emerson, Head of Brand at Ocado Retail commented: “Our customers know us better than anyone else, so it makes sense to hear what they love about Ocado firsthand. The animated fruit and veg add a playful, engaging touch that's very Ocado. We can't wait to see what our customers think!"
Alan Young, Joint Chief Creative Officer at St Luke’s, said: “Everyone loves to talk about the food they’re buying, so rather than script ads, we interviewed Ocado super fans, asking them to tell us what they loved to buy and what they most valued about Ocado. But rather than see them talk, we asked Joe Giacomet to give their voices to the things they like to eat.”
The new campaign is an extension of the Ocado “Food for Thought” campaign which originally ran solely on social media. The campaign, also by St Luke’s, has been the online supermarket’s most successful social campaign to date which reached an impressive engagement rate of 33% (Source Ocado, 2024).
St Luke’s has worked with Ocado since August 2020 and during the partnership, Ocado has become the UK’s fastest-growing supermarket. In January 2024, Ocado CEO Hannah Gibson credited advertising's critical role in its sustained and extraordinary growth. It is St Luke’s final campaign for the brand.