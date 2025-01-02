Talking grocery products sing Ocado's praises

Ocado Retail, the UK’s fastest-growing online supermarket, launches a new integrated campaign from the first day of the new year – which cuts through the usual January price-cuts offers and sales retailer messaging.

The TV ad, which launches 1 January and runs through to 31 March, will appear in 30-second and 10-second versions, and is supported by a series of 15-second and 6-second films across social channels.

The new Ocado - Value worth talking about campaign is created in the style of a mockumentary where animated fruit, veg and other food items speak with unscripted praise for the brand provided by Ocado’s real customers.