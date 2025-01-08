EY transformations Ogilvy

EY Wants Businesses To Embrace Change

Its new global integrated marketing campaign 'Transformations' with Ogilvy UK addresses the necessities of adapting to change

By Creative Salon

08 January 2025

The EY organisation has announced the release of a new global integrated marketing campaign, ‘Transformations’, which includes 60-second and 30-second television commercials (TVCs) and digital out of home (OOH), as well as online and social ads. This forms the next phase of the organisation’s recently launched ‘Shape the Future with Confidence’ brand expansion plans. 

Business leaders are facing a multitude of challenges from geopolitics, technology and environmental concerns to internal issues like capital scarcity and talent shortages. Transformations demonstrates a commitment to helping businesses unlock value by transforming their enterprises, through the full spectrum of EY services, skills and ecosystem partners. The campaign addresses how companies must rapidly adapt to change, asking, "Will your business shape the future or be shaped by it?”

The EY global campaign launches with a 60-second TV commercial and runs across the world’s largest business channels, including Bloomberg, Euronews, CNBC, BBC News, CNN and Connected TV. The digital out of home will be featured across the world's busiest international business travel airports. In addition, Transformations will feature prominently across EY channels and online platforms through podcasts, video on demand, social videos and banners.

Transformations was produced by award winning Production Company Not To Scale and directed by Rogier Schalken. The Dutch film director is famed for his style, creativity and use of live-action realism with intricate CGI and visual effects, while maintaining authentic character performance and powerful visual storytelling. Rogier collaborated with Not To Scale’s rostered visual effects specialists Sehsucht, who worked closely with Rogier on the shoot and in post-production, to ensure the visually impactful effects were artfully designed, animated and seamlessly integrated throughout, helping to fully bring the Transformations film and campaign to life. The campaign’s media planning was carried out by EssenceMediacom.

John Rudaizky, EY global chief brand and marketing officer says: "Those who shape the future create it, and in the film ‘Transformations’ – part of the EY ‘Shape the Future with Confidence’ brand expansion – we demonstrate how innovation helps business leaders grow their organizations, even during global challenges. Traditional multiyear strategies and linear transformations are becoming outdated. Success now depends on human-centric leadership, balancing optimization with reimagination, strategic ecosystems, and collaborative full-spectrum teams solving issues together."

Chris Spenceley, managing partner, Ogilvy UK says: “To tell the true transformational capability of EY, we created a device that represents their full spectrum of services as an entity of multi-coloured, multi-faceted shapes that transform everything in their wake. They are a positive, aspirational force, that through the film inspires, supports and benefits humanity at every touch point, all to re-inforce the new brand platform of ‘Shape the Future with Confidence’.”

