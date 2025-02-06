Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Guinness's Transfer Pint; TFL's Fabric Of London; Knorr's Green Flag and More....
The best creative, curated
06 February 2025
'Itʼs not a little thing. Itʼs everything.' for Tesco by BBH
Tesco is launching a new food campaign by BBH, tapping into the significance of food to our daily lives. From cracking the perfect boiled egg with its gooey golden egg yolk to the satisfying crunch of biting into sourdough toast smothered in butter, the new adaptly titled “Itʼs Not A Little Thing. Itʼs Everything.ˮ highlights the emotional impact of food, celebrating the intricate details that make every dish and every meal special.
'When You’ve Done Enough' for Uber by Mother
Uber Eats launches its new brand platform for the UK, ‘When You’ve Done Enough, Uber Eats,’ which celebrates moments of often-needed relaxation and downtime delivered by Uber Eats. The first in a series of films goes live today to showcase iconic figures entertainingly embracing their downtime. ‘Evil’d Enough’ stars Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, who is well known for playing malevolent characters during his acting career. The new TV commercial is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker David Shane, and produced through O Positive.
'Transfer That Pint' for Guinness by VML
With only 3 days to go until transfer deadline day, Guinness, the Official Beer and Guinness 0.0 the Official Non-Alcoholic Beer of the Premier League, is giving football fans in Ireland the chance to #TransferThatPint and make their own game-changing switch before the window closes. Guinness is calling upon fans of the beautiful game to upgrade their at-home matchday ritual by swapping their out-of-shape glassware to be in with a chance of winning a limited-edition Guinness x Waterford crystal pint glass.
‘Fabric of London’ for TFL by VCCP
'Fabric of London’ is the winning campaign of Outernet London and The Standard’s competition, ‘London’s Greatest Advertising Competition’, which TfL was announced as winning in 2024. The competition invited advertising agencies and brand teams to create campaigns celebrating the rich diversity of London with the top prize offering an incredible £1 million worth of media space.
'#UnlockYourGreenFlag' for Knorr by MullenLowe
With Gen Zs feeling increasingly overwhelmed by the dating world and social media dominated by thousands of red flags, cooking is one dating ‘green flag’ that can be relied on. Cooking is the ultimate green flag according to 93% of singles Gen Z, with 88% more likely to connect with someone on a dating app if they can cook or are interested in cooking, while nearly one in three (32%) won’t even consider dating someone who can’t cook.
'Screening Time Off' for Working with Cancer Pledge by Publicis
La Fondation Publicis today launches the latest initiative from the Working with Cancer Pledge: Screening Time Off, an awareness campaign rallying companies to encourage their employees to take the time to get necessary cancer screenings, with programme support from Accor, AXA, HPE, L'Oreal, MSD, Nestle, Pfizer, Sanofi and UBS.
'Made with Care' for Adult Social Care by MullenLowe UK
Various Films and MullenLowe UK have collaborated with its latest work for Adult Social Care in the UK. The project shines a light on the vast array of roles - and human relationships - that viewers might not have realised are part of this career. As such it speaks directly to a whole new generation of potential carers in the UK - folk who might not have previously considered the role.