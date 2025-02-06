Work Of The Week: Guinness's Transfer Pint; TFL's Fabric Of London; Knorr's Green Flag and More....

'#UnlockYourGreenFlag' for Knorr by MullenLowe

With Gen Zs feeling increasingly overwhelmed by the dating world and social media dominated by thousands of red flags, cooking is one dating ‘green flag’ that can be relied on. Cooking is the ultimate green flag according to 93% of singles Gen Z, with 88% more likely to connect with someone on a dating app if they can cook or are interested in cooking, while nearly one in three (32%) won’t even consider dating someone who can’t cook.

