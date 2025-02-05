Cooking gets the green flag in new Knorr collaboration
There can be may red flags in dating – but being able to make a good dish is always a good sign as MullenLowe's latest for the brand shows
05 February 2025
With Gen Zs feeling increasingly overwhelmed by the dating world and social media dominated by thousands of red flags, cooking is one dating ‘green flag’ that can be relied on. Cooking is the ultimate green flag according to 93% of singles Gen Z, with 88% more likely to connect with someone on a dating app if they can cook or are interested in cooking, while nearly one in three (32%) won’t even consider dating someone who can’t cook.
In new work created by creative agency MullenLowe, in collaboration with Weber, Mindshare and ITB, Knorr is helping young singles level up their dating game. The campaign #UnlockYourGreenFlag is sparking vibes in the kitchen, and in partnership with Tinder encourages singles to show off their cooking interest by adding it to their dating profiles.
The campaign launches with playful TikTok assets acknowledging the sea of red flags and introducing cooking as the ultimate green flag. Knorr encourages singles to add cooking to their Tinder profile, then helps them up their game with a playlist of #UnlockYourGreenFlag content. Working with creators, this content shares hot tips on how to level up their cooking and dating skills, whether it’s how to ‘prime their profile’ or how to create the ultimate date night dish – think ‘kiss me chilaquiles’ that’s guaranteed to impress. Knorr even launched some Green Flag Events to help singles up their game IRL.
Launched in tandem with a new survey* jointly commissioned by global food experts, Knorr, and Tinder®, the number one most downloaded dating app in the world, found that 70% of respondents have cooked a meal, or learned to cook (34%) to impress a love interest, with over three quarters (77%) of singles more likely to agree to another date with someone after being cooked an amazing meal.
1/3
2/3
3/3
The research by Knorr and Tinder®, unveils the key ingredients for successful romancing, kicking off with the foundations of why we find being good at cooking so attractive. According to the survey, 42% of singles say that it shows creativity, that the person can look after others (48%) and that they’re independent (51%).
The campaign is launching in 11 markets (US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Philippines, Vietnam, Nigeria, South Africa and India) – motivating a whole new generation to get cooking with Knorr. The Interpublic Group (IPG) team includes Webber Shandwick handling the PR and ITB leading on influencers. Mindshare is the global media agency, managing the project across all markets and contracted Tinder as part of this partnership.
Carlos Andreas Rodriguez, Global Creative Director at MullenLowe UK said: “#UnlockYourGreenFlag is the perfect example on how ‘cooking’ can become part Gen’Zs lives way beyond just the kitchen. We’re so happy that KNORR let us join them in the journey to find those new spaces. A partnership like KNORR x TINDER just remind us that we’re going in the right direction.”
Devyn Simone, Tinder’s Resident Relationships Expert, said: “Our recent Green Flags Study** shows that dating has become more challenging, with 91% of men and 94% of women agreeing it’s tougher than ever. In a time when it can feel like we’re surrounded by red flags, people are craving something positive and universal—like cooking. Cooking is the ultimate green flag because it’s more than just a skill; it’s a way to connect, show creativity, and demonstrate care for others. It’s no surprise that singles are turning to the kitchen as a place to spark new connections.”
Niek de Rooij, Global Masterbrand Director at Knorr, said: “With this campaign Knorr taps into the one green flag we can all agree on – cooking. As your wingman in the kitchen, Knorr is helping singles level up their skills – even if they haven’t cooked much before – as a great way to impress and help you connect with a date. This is an exciting next step in our journey with MullenLowe UK and team IPG to attract a new generation to cook with Knorr with a fun social first campaign that stands out in culture”
Credits
MullenLowe Creative Agency:
Alan Bell- Chief Integration Officer
Jonny Gadd- SVP, Executive Director, Global Strategy
Carlos Rodriguez- Global Creative Director
Becky Geiringer- Strategy Director
Sherneur Coutinho- Global Group Account Director
Sebastian Suarez Gnecco- Global Copywriter Lead
Oliver Leon- Global Art Director
Katrina – Digital Designer
Holly Powel – Digital Designer
Kelly Barker- Sr. Producer
Trudy Waldron- Head of Production
Karen Franklyn- Sr. Project Manager
Unilever:
Niek de Rooij – Knorr Global Masterbrand Director
Nicky Neerscholten – Knorr Global Head of Digital & Masterbrand
Lisa Winter – Knorr Global Digital & Social Content Manager
Valerie Morfitis – Foods Global Media Director
Meg Bass – Foods Global Media Manager
Weber Shandwick
Jennifer Butler, SVP
Stacey Bridges, VP
Catriona Martin, Manager
Morag MacDonald, earned creative
ITB
Hannah Burd – Influencer Business Lead
Natasha Firth – Senior Influencer Manager
Alex Court – Influencer Executive
Mindshare:
Lisa Matthewson - Global Strategy Director : Unilever Foods
Kelly Benjko - Client Director: Partnerships
Tess McPherson - Partnerships Account Director : Invention
Andreea Mihai - Account Manager : Invention
Nina Nelson - Partnerships Account Executive : Invention
Kaus:
Los Pibes – Directors
Thiago Mascarehnas – Executive Director
Andres Chaves – Coulorist