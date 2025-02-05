Cooking gets the green flag in new Knorr collaboration

With Gen Zs feeling increasingly overwhelmed by the dating world and social media dominated by thousands of red flags, cooking is one dating ‘green flag’ that can be relied on. Cooking is the ultimate green flag according to 93% of singles Gen Z, with 88% more likely to connect with someone on a dating app if they can cook or are interested in cooking, while nearly one in three (32%) won’t even consider dating someone who can’t cook.

In new work created by creative agency MullenLowe, in collaboration with Weber, Mindshare and ITB, Knorr is helping young singles level up their dating game. The campaign #UnlockYourGreenFlag is sparking vibes in the kitchen, and in partnership with Tinder encourages singles to show off their cooking interest by adding it to their dating profiles.

The campaign launches with playful TikTok assets acknowledging the sea of red flags and introducing cooking as the ultimate green flag. Knorr encourages singles to add cooking to their Tinder profile, then helps them up their game with a playlist of #UnlockYourGreenFlag content. Working with creators, this content shares hot tips on how to level up their cooking and dating skills, whether it’s how to ‘prime their profile’ or how to create the ultimate date night dish – think ‘kiss me chilaquiles’ that’s guaranteed to impress. Knorr even launched some Green Flag Events to help singles up their game IRL.

Launched in tandem with a new survey* jointly commissioned by global food experts, Knorr, and Tinder®, the number one most downloaded dating app in the world, found that 70% of respondents have cooked a meal, or learned to cook (34%) to impress a love interest, with over three quarters (77%) of singles more likely to agree to another date with someone after being cooked an amazing meal.