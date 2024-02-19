MullenLowe: In In a Year of Change The Work Continues to Be Meaningful

MullenLowe UK and The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) partnered with Cannes Lions this year to introduce a new award celebrating the use of alternative text. Alt text involves the use of online image descriptions to enable people with impaired sight to visualise pictures. The Craft subcategory, which will come into use next year, will run across the Audio and Radio, Film, Outdoor and Print and Publishing Lions. A huge and very meaningful initiative by the agency to showcase how creativity has the power to make a massive difference to blind and partially sighted people.

Under the outgoing CEO Claire Hollands’ leadership, MullenLowe not only delivered standout work but also championed campaigns with real social impact. This year also included campaigns that not only resonated with audiences but also sparked cultural conversations for brands such Lynx, Knorr and Carers UK.

With new leadership in place—including Ben Shaw as the agency's chief strategy officer and Katie McCambley as managing director—the agency strengthened its UK team.

As Hollands prepares to step down and take the helm at Saatchi&Saatchi, Creative Salon catches up with her to reflect on MullenLowe's biggest moments of 2024 and what lies ahead for the agency.