Behind Knorr's Gaming Campaign To Promote Veggie Consumption

“The strategy that they have right now worldwide, is to appeal to younger generations,” explains Carlos Rodriguez, global creative director for MullenLowe. “The routine of home cooking is getting lost a little bit through generations, so now they're up for easy and more convenient fast food and all that stuff. So as part of the strategy, we thought that gaming should be a space where we needed to be.”

With gaming no longer a niche audience, food brands such as Doritos, Wendy’s, Pringles, Oreos, Prime and Chipotle have all penetrated the environments of major gaming titles such as World of Warcraft, Fortnite and Minecraft to tap younger consumers.

Niek de Rooij, Knorr’s global masterbrand director, added: “We had no idea this was so widespread and bet that gaming publishers haven’t noticed either! This campaign is about getting veg super-charged as much in the virtual world as they are in the real world.”

From a germ of an idea

Following a workshop session, where all involved wanted to develop something targeting gamers, a trend was recognised that within some of the most popular games, players whose avatars consumed meat and unhealthy foods could improve their core strength.

This led to the resulting campaign that launched in March, titled '#ModTheVeg'. That saw the gaming community modify (mod) these elements in favour of vegetables instead to promote a positive message about their consumption.

The trend to mod or hack each game involves players trying to make a point or be funny, in this case with weapons such as missile launchers modified to resemble large carrots in Fortnite and power up by eating broccoli in Grand Theft Auto.

On the Western-themes survival game Red Dead Redemption, players would hunt for food and instead of finding buffalo, they would discover vegetables. In total, 14 mods were developed and promoted through an online film and social media activity.

This was a collaborative effort between the integrated agency team led by MullenLowe with insights and mods developed by The Invaders, influencer partnerships with Ninja and other global streamers by ITB, PR handled by Weber Shandwick and media by Mindshare.

And because it was set to run across 22 markets, Rodriguez found himself presenting the idea to each team around the world before gaining their buy-in.

“The good thing is that they all loved it. They all embraced it. Of course, they always gave us input but the insight, again, was so powerful, plus the execution was so funny that they said, ‘Yes, let's do it,” Rodriguez said.