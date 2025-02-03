Tesco Celebrates The Special In Every Meal

Tesco is launching a new food campaign by BBH, tapping into the significance of food to our daily lives. From cracking the perfect boiled egg with its gooey golden egg yolk to the satisfying crunch of biting into sourdough toast smothered in butter, the new adaptly titled “Itʼs Not A Little Thing. Itʼs Everything.ˮ highlights the emotional impact of food, celebrating the intricate details that make every dish and every meal special.

The new TV ad, which retires the iconic Food Love Stories campaign that previously ran for seven years, uses a series of vignettes to convey how food helps us express everything from gratitude to apologies, bringing people together and showing how delicious food makes all the difference.

‘Itʼs not a little thing. Itʼs everythingʼ will run across TV, VOD, Cinema, Social, Radio, Press, OOH, Social and Digital.