Tesco Celebrates The Special In Every Meal
The supermarket highlights the emotional impact of food in its latest campaign by BBH
03 February 2025
Tesco is launching a new food campaign by BBH, tapping into the significance of food to our daily lives. From cracking the perfect boiled egg with its gooey golden egg yolk to the satisfying crunch of biting into sourdough toast smothered in butter, the new adaptly titled “Itʼs Not A Little Thing. Itʼs Everything.ˮ highlights the emotional impact of food, celebrating the intricate details that make every dish and every meal special.
The new TV ad, which retires the iconic Food Love Stories campaign that previously ran for seven years, uses a series of vignettes to convey how food helps us express everything from gratitude to apologies, bringing people together and showing how delicious food makes all the difference.
‘Itʼs not a little thing. Itʼs everythingʼ will run across TV, VOD, Cinema, Social, Radio, Press, OOH, Social and Digital.
Building on the success of the Tesco Icons out of home from 2024, the nationwide OOH champions the little details that are everything when it comes to how people experience food, it celebrates the little details in all their glory. The images were photographed by Jess Bonham through LGA who brought her love for pattern, precision and texture to hero the beauty and sculptural nature of Tescoʼs fresh ingredients.
The film, directed by Nogari through Iconoclast, dramatises the emotional impact of food in peopleʼs lives. Leaning into the iconicity of the Tesco Bags for Life, it tells the story of how the little things about food can impact every occasion, whether thatʼs a way of saying thanks, an opportunity to show you're sorry, or simply a reason to get everyone together to party.
As part of the launch campaign, a selection of limited-edition Bags for Life featured in the film will be available in Tesco stores and will feature words from the film, like ‘Laughʼ and ‘Partyʼ. The bags themselves will also feature in key OOH sites to celebrate the emotional role Tesco food has on the lives of the nation.
1/3
2/3
3/3
Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, ECD BBH: “Finding the nationʼs biggest grocerʼs point of view on great quality food, is not a little thing, itʼs everything.ˮ
Murray Bisschop, UK marketing director of Tesco said: “When it comes to food, every detail matters to us, because we know the role it plays in our customers lives. Our new campaign captures this. We believe a great dish starts with quality ingredients, whether thatʼs a tender steak, crisp greens or juicy corn on the cob. For us, itʼs not a little thing, itʼs everything.ˮ
