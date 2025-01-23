Work Of The Week

'Change Their Story' for Barnardos by BBH Dublin

Childrenʼs charity Barnardos is releasing a thought-provoking film, created by BBH Dublin, to highlight the challenges some children in Ireland face. Barnardos know that to understand a childʼs issues takes time and work. Itʼs not a quick fix. BBH Dublin worked closely with Barnardos to capture the reality of the healing process on film - how itʼs an ongoing journey that requires continued support.

Read here.