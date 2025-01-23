Work Of The Week
23 January 2025
'You’re Almost There' for Uber by Mother
Uber has become the new media partner for London Gatwick. This collaboration brings prominent creative, branding and practical improvements, making travel from London Gatwick—the UK’s second busiest airport—more seamless than ever. Known for its on-demand rides services, Uber aims to highlight its role in multi-modal travel, a critical aspect of airport journeys.
'Change Their Story' for Barnardos by BBH Dublin
Childrenʼs charity Barnardos is releasing a thought-provoking film, created by BBH Dublin, to highlight the challenges some children in Ireland face. Barnardos know that to understand a childʼs issues takes time and work. Itʼs not a quick fix. BBH Dublin worked closely with Barnardos to capture the reality of the healing process on film - how itʼs an ongoing journey that requires continued support.