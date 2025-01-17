Uber and London Gatwick launch creative new partnership
Created by Mother, the campaigns sees both the ride-share app and the UK's second busiest airport celebrate the joy of memories and journeys with "you're almost there" platform
17 January 2025
Uber has become the new media partner for London Gatwick. This collaboration brings prominent creative, branding and practical improvements, making travel from London Gatwick—the UK’s second busiest airport—more seamless than ever.
Known for its on-demand rides services, Uber aims to highlight its role in multi-modal travel, a critical aspect of airport journeys. Through this partnership, Uber seeks to reassure and engage passengers with the message that wherever they’re headed, with Uber, “you’re almost there” with ride-hailing, train and coach options for onward journeys on the Uber app.
To celebrate the partnership, Uber has unveiled over 2,500 branded assets at London Gatwick, which were designed by the creative agency Mother. We find Uber journey lines in striking photography that represent a range of traveller insights into where they really want to get to. Showing them that they are almost there with Uber. These visual elements will be a permanent fixture at London Gatwick until late 2027.
The collaboration also features practical enhancements, including clearer wayfinding from baggage collection to Uber pickup areas which are now in more convenient locations, all designed to streamline the passenger experience at London Gatwick.
Maya Gallego Spiers, Head of Marketing at Uber UK commented: “At airports, travellers want to reach their final destination as effortlessly as possible. Our campaign shows them just how close they are, reminding everyone that with Uber, You’re almost there.”
Photographed by Nick Meek, the campaign speaks to London Gatwick's diverse travellers through relatable and emotional scenarios—whether it’s attending your son’s wedding abroad, exploring the cultural sights of Athens, or returning home to your favourite pet. The posters capture the varied aspirations of passengers and where Uber can take them with a mix of humour and sentiment.
Mother’s ECD, Martin Rose added: “We aimed to connect Uber with London Gatwick’s broad passenger base, and across the airport, in literally thousands of places, there are messages designed to generate a smile. We hope this lifts journeys to and from London Gatwick. By elevating Uber’s iconic journey line, as seen by millions every day using the app, we’re graphically showing travellers they’re almost at their destination.”
Credits
Brand: Uber
Campaign: You’re Almost There
Creative: Mother
Photography: Nick Meek