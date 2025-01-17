Uber and London Gatwick launch creative new partnership

Uber has become the new media partner for London Gatwick. This collaboration brings prominent creative, branding and practical improvements, making travel from London Gatwick—the UK’s second busiest airport—more seamless than ever.

Known for its on-demand rides services, Uber aims to highlight its role in multi-modal travel, a critical aspect of airport journeys. Through this partnership, Uber seeks to reassure and engage passengers with the message that wherever they’re headed, with Uber, “you’re almost there” with ride-hailing, train and coach options for onward journeys on the Uber app.

To celebrate the partnership, Uber has unveiled over 2,500 branded assets at London Gatwick, which were designed by the creative agency Mother. We find Uber journey lines in striking photography that represent a range of traveller insights into where they really want to get to. Showing them that they are almost there with Uber. These visual elements will be a permanent fixture at London Gatwick until late 2027.