How Ikea UK and Mother made everyday briefs wonderful

Withstanding major strategy changes at a global level is a fact of life in adland but it is always a tough challenge for client and agency alike. Even more so when it involves shaking up a highly successful 14-year-long partnership to adapt to a completely new set of briefs.

Ikea UK and agency partner Mother were faced with exactly this challenge in February when the brand announced that its TV campaigns would be produced to run globally. This came with the release of the first ad under the strategy titled; 'Do Try This At Home'.

The aim from the retailer’s point of view was to create a unified approach that would appeal to customers impacted by the cost-of-living crisis across borders.

This meant television ads would no longer be produced specifically for local markets such as the UK.

"We'd gone from these all singing and all dancing full on 360 campaigns to almost having a blank piece of paper," explains Ikea marketing communications manager Kemi Anthony, speaking at the Most Contagious festival. "So what do the briefs look like? They're much smaller. We were saying to Mother, 'Well, we've got a store opening. There's boarding that we need, recruitment [campaigns]. We've got some boxes that come out of a warehouse. Could we do something with that?'"

It meant a major rethink for the partnership had long produced impactful creative work on the TV screen, resulting in many classic ads.

Also speaking at Most Contagious, the agency’s strategy director Imogen Carter describes how Mother had not only been used to hefty TV sized budgets but had also developed a 38-40 week process with TV at its heart.

Carter also revealed that for many years the agency’s annual bonus was based on how well the ad post-tested with System1. Understandably, not being able to make those 360-degree campaigns was initially nerve-wracking.

Known for creating exciting works under Ikea’s “Wonderful Everyday” platform, Mother has had a range of hit TV spots over the years.

Initially hired in 2010 to help ramp up UK sales following the credit crunch, Mother has successfully delivered time after time for Ikea. From unleashing cats into stores, to showcasing children using Ikea products to entertain friends (including giant toy bears) using Ikea products, to having a poke at fancier store rivals the partnership had already produced a dynamic, award-winning run of ads.

Ikea’s executive creative director Nick Hallbery adds: “We were so focused on TV that we would never really stop to think about the opportunities that were staring us in the face."

Hallbery adds that it would have been easy to dismiss the new briefs as less exciting: “It was a really appropriate epiphany because turning that on its head is very much the philosophy of the ‘Wonderful Everyday’ platform.”