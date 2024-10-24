Accelerating Change with a Smile: The AA and The Gate’s Joyride to Success

How did the relationship come about?

Will Harrison: We were seeking two key outputs: an evolved brand platform and a brand expression. These elements would position us for both short- and long-term success at the AA, not just from a branding perspective but also across the broader business landscape. This need arose from the business adopting a new purpose focused on creating confidence for drivers, both now and in the future, alongside establishing group commercial objectives for the first time in years. We aimed to look beyond individual business units and consider the broader array of driving products and services the AA could offer, particularly in light of the UK market's evolving shopping behaviours.

With these three elements—business objectives, market shifts, and our new purpose—we required a new brand platform and expression that would distinctly differentiate us. It was essential to build upon the trust and confidence people have had in the AA since 1905. We were excited by the challenge and aimed to demonstrate real strategic and creative excellence. Our goal was to make things seem simple in a complex client landscape, emphasizing a collaborative approach with a focus on humility. I wanted to work with people I could easily connect with, whether through a quick phone call or a meeting, to discuss both long-term strategies and reactive needs.

The Gate exemplified all these qualities, and it was a pleasure to be part of the pitch process with them and to jump straight into the work that followed.

Lucas Peon: From our first meeting, we knew we wanted to collaborate with them. We love their ambition. As an agency, we strive to avoid category-generic work, and Will made it clear from the start that they felt the same way. It felt like a match made in heaven. Everything Will and his team communicated about their goals resonated with us, and we were eager to embark on this journey together.

Kit Altin: A lot of the time, brands come in and say they want change—they want boldness, they want to be radical. But it quickly becomes clear that they don't actually want any of those things; they just want small, incremental changes—almost nothing at all. Right from the start, it was evident that Will and the team were putting their money where their mouth was. They were genuinely ready for something transformative, and that was exciting. Will and his team have continued to deliver on that ever since.

When you first launched the rebrand, what strategies were employed to develop that platform?

Altin: It's one of those lovely and quite rare cases where you're running the campaign you pitched. The pitch strategy is the strategy. Nothing like a deadline to get you thinking clearly. There were a number of different elements in developing the strategy. We took a step back to look at the big picture, but also dug into the finer details.

When we stepped back, we looked at the last 100 years of motoring in the UK. What had happened? What was the AA's role in that? What was Britain's relationship with cars and driving, and how was that changing? And how will it continue to change? That was fascinating because it showed we're in a time of enormous transition in the driving world—there's going to be more change in the next decade than there’s been in the last century, in terms of how we engage with cars and driving. It’s incredibly dynamic. The AA will need to align itself with progress, staying on the front foot through all of that.

We knew the AA’s purpose was about confidence, so the third piece was figuring out what kind of confidence the AA needs to offer in this fast-changing world. That’s when we dug into it. We used a lot of unprompted research and social insights, looking at all the different stages of the driving experience—whether people are shopping for driving lessons, insurance, or getting their car serviced. We asked, what’s that experience like in Britain right now? How do people feel about it?

We explored different types of confidence and found that what really resonated with people was the feeling of being ahead of the curve. In a world where everything’s changing at nine million miles an hour, they don’t want to be left behind. That insight led us to the proposition: when you’re with the AA, you’re always ahead. That’s the promise. And the emotional takeaway is: I’m with the AA.

How did you collaborate to redefine the brand’s purpose and mission for today's market?

Harrison: It's very open and collaborative. Beyond our weekly status meetings and daily work communication, I appreciate how fluidly we discuss our ambitions. In those strategic conversations—whether about above-the-line, through-the-line, or CRM post-The Gate’s pitch win—we think collectively. It feels natural and collaborative.

The challenge now is to maintain that momentum. We need to drive measurable results in acquisition and retention while increasing awareness of our other products. That’s why we’re focusing on our accident assist service. We want to shout from the rooftops about its effectiveness—when people have an accident, they can reach out to The AA, and we manage everything from start to finish. Fingers crossed, this year will bring even more impact beyond just breakdowns.

Peon: It's had a huge impact. We're still a young team—we haven't been together as The Gate for that long. But from the moment you walk in, you believe in creating work that breaks away from the generic, from the category norms. And The AA campaign is proof of that for all of us. It’s a motivator. It shows that bold work can work, that it’s effective, that it helps clients succeed, and that it draws new clients in. We’ve had people approach us because of that campaign. It’s had a massive influence on our emerging culture. We want work that gets noticed, and that makes a real impact. The AA work is one of those projects that proves we’re heading in the right direction every single day.

Altin: The partnership brings so much joy because it feels like both sides—the agency and the brand—are on the same mission, on the same journey, and you're moving forward together, at the same pace. That’s incredibly exciting, and we genuinely love that.

It’s flagship work, but it’s also a benchmark for everything else we do. We have to ensure that whatever else we take on, we’re living up to what we’ve achieved with The AA. It keeps us on our toes in all the best ways.

What inspired you to integrate humour into the campaign?

Peon: We loved the focus of the mission, which was confidence. We wanted to connect with people, and we believed in it so much that we said, we’ve got to let them know everything they get with the AA. But if you deliver that as a corporate message, it’s really hard for people to connect with it. We wanted them to lower their guard and truly welcome what we were offering—to literally say, “There’s nothing to worry about if you’re with us.” That was our mission.

Then we asked, how do we do that in a way that really engages? Humour is one of the most engaging ways to deliver messages like this. It’s got the power to be tremendously emotional. When a brand makes you giggle, makes you laugh, you engage with it. That’s worked so well in today’s world. In that moment, you’re fully engaged with the brand—you’ve lowered your guard, they’ve made you laugh, and you believe. You feel it. And that’s exactly what we went for.

Altin: There are a few reasons why humour was the right strategy for this brief. At a category level, there’s a real opportunity for all brands because so much effectiveness research now shows the power of humour in making work engaging and effective. You can see that Cannes even introduced a whole humour category this year, so it’s something people are starting to recognize the value of.

On top of that, there’s an opportunity for the AA to show a different body language, signaling that this is a new chapter—we're reinventing ourselves as your partner across your entire driving world. It’s about showing a different stance, and this particular brand of humour fits perfectly. They’ve used lightness of touch before, with work like Tucker the dog, but this was about taking a different tone. It’s an opportunity to stand out, both at a brand level and within the category. From an effectiveness perspective, it just felt like the right move.

Were there any moments where you felt that using humor could be risky?

Harrison: I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel like it was a risk the whole time. But as Kit explained, it was a calculated risk. There's now considerable data proving that humor is an effective approach. We’re not saving lives; we’re doing advertising, so we must engage people in those brief moments between their daily activities. People don’t naturally engage with brands all the time, so we aimed to bring lightness to their day.

It’s about standing out while driving commercial results. There were vignettes and scripts I’d have loved to push further, but they were probably too bold for this stage. If you’re not pushing the boundaries a bit, you’re not really succeeding.

Peon: One key inspiration throughout this journey was Will’s clear vision from the start: he wanted bold work that wasn’t category-generic. He consistently pushed us, never backing down from the challenge of convincing anyone that this was what was needed. While not every script got approved, we tweaked them and presented again. Will’s belief in the work motivated us, making us feel that every idea had a real chance. Ideas tend to die quickly in the face of fear or doubt, but much of our success came from Will and his team defending those ideas throughout the process.

Going forward, what are your shared ambitions and expectations for the agency-client relationship?

Harrison: More of the same. Pushing each other, challenging each other, being open, being collaborative—no ego involved. It’s about how we really use this platform to make more people smile, more people laugh, and encourage more people to join the AA.

There’s so much more potential with It's Okay, and for however long I’m at the AA, I want to keep it going. Now that we’ve landed on a solid platform, it’s about being consistent with the idea and narrative, while also being bold and playful with the executions. We want them to resonate in those specific driving moments that are genuinely funny.

Take the Accident Assist service ads, for instance. They’re unexpectedly funny. It shouldn’t be that funny, but when someone reverses into a bollard in a supermarket car park—not a total disaster, but just a bad day—the AA is there to help. Those kinds of situations are relatable and funny to Brits. We love watching other people get into those awkward moments, whether it's from shows like You've Been Framed or reality TV. There’s so much humor to explore if we keep embracing that bold thinking.

Peon: The idea is to keep pushing higher and higher. We want to create even stronger and bolder work, aiming to produce iconic pieces that really resonate. Our goal is to make that brand and that line stick in people's minds, so they instantly connect it to the AA for many years to come.

What is the one thing you believe makes a great creative partnership?

Peon: It's all about that honest, shared ambition. You've got to be truly clear about where you want to go, and then deliver together.

Harrison: Clarity on the mission and objectives is crucial, along with that shared focus and lack of ego. That’s the honest part of what Lucas is saying. There’s no ulterior motive—everyone wants to create great work together to achieve solid results. It’s about putting the group first, that mentality of us, for sure.

Altin: You can have the best creative partnership in the world, but if we don't have people on the brand side fighting for that work—engaging stakeholders and setting up the chain to get everyone on board—it's not going to fly. The AA are all about protecting that work, selling it, and bringing everyone along for the ride. That way, the magic from the creative partnership makes it all the way to the TV screen, the street fighter, the soapbox race, and whatever else we’re doing. Many agencies around town can produce fantastic work to a brief, but not many brands are willing to put in the effort to protect it.